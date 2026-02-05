Dubai: Leading UAE-headquartered wellness lifestyle and sustainability developer Fakhruddin Properties has announced the appointment of acclaimed actor, producer, and sports and fitness entrepreneur John Abraham as its official Wellness Ambassador for Treppan Living, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued evolution as a pioneer of future-ready, wellbeing-centric residential communities.

Treppan Living is Fakhruddin Properties’ wellbeing lifestyle brand and proprietary wellness, sustainability and smart-living ecosystem. Designed at a systems level, Treppan Living incorporates advanced air and water solutions, biophilic architecture, energy-efficient infrastructure, AI-enabled smart technology and digital intelligence to promote healthier living and support measurable wellbeing and long-term environmental performance.

Recognised globally for his work across cinema and sport, as well as his own disciplined approach to fitness, health, and mindful living, John Abraham’s association with Fakhruddin Properties reflects a shared belief that wellness is not a trend or an indulgence, but a lifestyle that must be intentionally designed into the homes and communities we live in.

As Wellness Ambassador, Abraham will play an active role in shaping conversations around mindful living, sustainable residential design, and the future of wellness-focused communities, while lending his voice and credibility to Fakhruddin Properties’ expanding portfolio of Treppan Living developments, including flagship projects such as Treppan Serenique.

Commenting on his association with Fakhruddin Properties, Abraham said: “Coming from a family of architects, design has always been part of my thinking - not just how spaces look, but how they function, how they breathe, and how they make you feel. I’ve always believed that homes should support the way you live, physically and mentally. What resonates with me about Fakhruddin Properties is that sustainability and wellness are not treated as trends or marketing features - they are embedded into the DNA of every development.”

Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO and Managing Partner of Fakhruddin Properties, said the partnership reflects a strong alignment of values and vision: “John embodies the principles that Fakhruddin Properties stands for - discipline, integrity, conscious living, and a long-term approach to wellbeing. As we continue to redefine residential development through Treppan Living, it was important for us to partner with someone who genuinely understands wellness as a lifestyle and sustainability as a responsibility. John’s personal philosophy, combined with his appreciation for thoughtful design and high-performance living, makes him a natural ambassador for our vision of building future-ready, wellness-led communities.”

“Wellness, for me, is a 360-degree ecosystem. It’s about bringing nature into our homes, being conscious about energy, water, waste, and creating spaces that genuinely improve quality of life. My conversations around Treppan Living have been eye-opening because we share the same philosophy - of family, of wellbeing, of sustainability, and of responsibility. Treppan Living doesn’t just build homes; it creates environments that quietly support healthier, more balanced living every single day,” added Abraham.

Fakhruddin Properties’ growing UAE portfolio includes its flagship luxury waterfront wellness Treppan Serenique Residences project, and Hatimi Residences by Treppan Living, both located on Dubai Islands; Treppan Tower in Jumeirah Village Triangle; and Maimoon Gardens in Jumeirah Village Circle.

About Fakhruddin Properties:

Established in 2002, Fakhruddin Properties is a multi award-winning, UAE-based real estate developer with portfolio of more than 55 projects (delivered and pipeline) spanning the UAE, India, the UK, and East Africa. The company delivers residential, commercial, and hospitality developments anchored in sustainability, innovation, and long-term value creation. Its growing portfolio of luxury projects spans distinct lifestyle tiers, each defined by its own identity, experience, and value proposition. All developments are powered by Treppan Living, Fakhruddin Properties’ integrated wellness, sustainability, and smart-living ecosystem. Designed at a systems level, Treppan Living incorporates advanced air and water solutions, energy-efficient infrastructure, biophilic design, and digital intelligence to support measurable wellbeing. Fakhruddin Properties focuses on creating high-performance, future-ready communities that foster healthier living, meaningful connection, and alignment with national sustainability priorities, including the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 agenda.

About Treppan Living:

Established in 2023, Treppan Living is Fakhruddin Properties’ contemporary wellbeing lifestyle brand and proprietary wellness, sustainability and smart-living ecosystem. A key anchor for the company’s growing residential portfolio, it is integral to the delivery of thoughtfully designed, wellness-centric homes that blend sustainable living with modern comforts. Designed at a systems level, Treppan Living incorporates advanced air and water solutions, biophilic architecture, energy-efficient infrastructure, AI-enabled smart technology and digital intelligence to promote healthier living, and support measurable wellbeing and long-term environmental performance. The Treppan Living UAE portfolio includes Treppan Serenique Residences and Hatimi Residences by Treppan Living on Dubai Islands, Maimoon Gardens in Jumeirah Village Circle, and Treppan Tower in Jumeirah Village Triangle.

