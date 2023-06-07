Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Faithful+Gould, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services contract by the Ministry of Culture in Saudi Arabia, to support the development of Historic Jeddah, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Historic Jeddah Development Program aims to revitalize the living space in the city by attracting new businesses and cultural projects, based on a modern vision of urban planning and natural conservation harmonized with people’s needs.

The Historic Jeddah area, known locally as Al-Balad (the town), is situated on the eastern shore of the Red Sea and was established in the 7th century AD as a major port for Indian Ocean trade routes, channeling goods from Jeddah to the holy city of Mecca. The project is set to create an integrated environment in Historic Jeddah that has multiple natural components, including 5 km of developed waterfronts, green spaces and open gardens covering 15 percent of the total project area of 2.5 square kilometres.

As part of the two-year contract, Faithful+Gould will provide PMC services across the Historic Jeddah Development Program, including project and cost consultancy services for site-wide utilities, design management, program set up and governance processes and procedures. In addition, Faithful+Gould will oversee the coordination with program stakeholders, from real estate development to infrastructure, public realm and landscape to ensure the historic and non-historic building protection measures are met. These services will be executed throughout the masterplanning, design, tender and construction stages.

“As a leading professional services and project management solutions company, our purpose is to engineer a better future for our planet and its people,“ said Campbell Gray, Chief Executive Office, Middle East & Africa at Atkins and Faithful+Gould.“The rehabilitation of Historic Jeddah is a significant project that will showcase the depth of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage and redefine mixed-use destinations experience, providing great opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. We are proud to work with the Ministry of Culture on this world heritage landmark, in what is one of the most truly remarkable cultural sites worldwide.”

Historic Jeddah is expected to become an incubator for Saudi entrepreneurs and artists where they can meet within a creative community that combines national heritage with nature and contemporary architectural designs. The area has more than 600 historic buildings, 36 historical mosques and five major historical markets. It also holds ancient corridors, squares and sites of important historical significance. The project work will extend for the next 15 years, during which the Historic Jeddah area will be developed according to multiple tracks, including infrastructure and services, developing the natural and environmental field, improving the quality of life, and enhancing urban aspects.

“In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Historic Jeddah Development Program will play a key role in conserving historical sites in the Kingdom and driving cultural tourism and investments,” said Andrew Rotteveel, Managing Director, Program Advisory, Middle East & Africa at Atkins and Faithful+Gould. “By adopting a fully integrated program and project management approach, underpinned by digital solutions and net zero best practices, we’ll work closely with all key stakeholders to drive efficiency and value throughout the project.”

In addition to Historic Jeddah, Faithful+Gould and Atkins have supported restoration projects in two of Saudi Arabia’s most significant UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Atkins is the lead masterplanning consultant for Diriyah, a 11 km2 mixed-use historic, cultural and lifestyle destination created in a Najdi architectural style that showcases the Kingdom’s authentic heritage. Over the past three years, Atkins and Faithful+Gould have been working with the Royal Commission for AlUla to deliver a sustainable transformation of AlUla region as a leading global cultural and natural heritage destination. This includes cost management, program and project management, advisory services, masterplanning, and construction supervision.

-Ends-

About Faithful+Gould

Faithful+Gould (www.fgould.com) is a world leading integrated leading project and program management consultancy. Operating at the forefront of our industry for 70 years, our integrated approach delivers business improvements and efficiencies across every environment and every sector. Faithful+Gould is a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group.

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world’s most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas.

*Source: AETOSWire

For more information, please contact:

Zeina Kourki

Manager, External Communications

SNC-Lavalin

Zeina.Kourki@snclavalin.com