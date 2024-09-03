Dubai: Property operations software firm Facilio today announced a strategic partnership with SFG20, the industry standard for building maintenance specifications. By integrating SFG20's maintenance schedules as accessed through their software solution Facilities-iQ into its platform, Facilio is empowering facilities managers to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and optimise building performance. With this, Facilio has become one of the Founding Partners for SFG20’s newly launched Digital Partner Programme.

During the BESA Annual Conference in April 2024, a virtual poll from SFG20 revealed that almost half of FM professionals struggle with system integration, leading to out-of-date data and compliance challenges. Facilio's SFG20 integration addresses these pain points by providing a seamless, automated solution for accessing and applying the latest maintenance standards.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Enhanced Compliance: Facilities managers can ensure adherence to SFG20 standards, reducing the risk of audits and fines.

Improved Efficiency: Seamless integration with SFG20’s maintenance schedules, automated workflows and data synchronisation streamline operations, saving time and resources.

Real-time Insights & reports: FM teams can access real-time reports with valuable insights into building performance, enabling proactive maintenance, better resource allocation and cost optimization.

The integration of SFG20’s maintenance schedule content into Facilio’s Connected CaFM solution allows users to create Maintenance Regimes, tailor them to site-specific requirements, receive notifications when the standard is updated and then choose when to implement those updates. With this new integration, SFG20 content flows into Facilio’s Connected CaFM platform seamlessly.

Speaking about the partnership, Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio says, "We're excited to join forces with SFG20 to deliver a powerful solution that helps FM businesses stay compliant, audit-ready, and ahead of the curve. By integrating SFG20's comprehensive maintenance standards into our Connected CaFM platform, we're empowering our customers to streamline operations, reduce risks, and achieve operational excellence. For Integrated Facility management (IFM) service providers, an SFG20-integrated software solution becomes a key differentiator to win large enterprise clients and become the go-to-choice for tech-led IFM services.”

Paul Bullard, Product Director at SFG20 says, "Facilio's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we're providing facilities managers with a powerful tool to deliver exceptional results. Facilio’s integration with SFG20 makes their Connected CaFM a cutting-edge ‘smart’ solution to support an up-to-date use of evolving industry standards, with flexibility and effectiveness.”

About Facilio:

Facilio offers an enterprise-grade SaaS platform to make the built environment operationally efficient. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare, retail, education, and other real estate categories worldwide use Facilio to aggregate building data, optimise performance, and control portfolio operations - all from one place.

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Dubai, London and Chennai, Facilio is backed by leading investors, including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Growth, and Cushman & Wakefield.

About SFG20:

Launched in 1990 by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), SFG20 is recognised as the industry standard for building maintenance specification. Their software solution Facilities-iQ provides access to a library of over 1000 maintenance schedules that update dynamically to reflect changes in legislation, regulations and best practices. With this end users are able to create customised Maintenance Regimes that empower you to achieve and maintain compliance while also saving you time, effort and money.