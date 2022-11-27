Fayed: We believe in the importance of investing in promising Egyptian designers from an array of fields , and our collaboration with CDA comes to shed light on our strategy and motto, ‘success builds success’

Cairo – FABMISR, one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, extended a Platinum Sponsorship of the Cairo Design Award's (CDA) 5th edition, an ultimate platform for talented Egyptian designers. The event took place on 25 November 2022 at the Baron Empain Palace.

As the official banking sponsor, FABMISR granted 6 high-level awards in various fields under the name FABMISR Golden Awards. The awards were in the fields of Interior Design, Jewelry Design, Set Design, Graphic Design, Fashion Design, and Product Design.

Through its participation and sponsorship of the CDA, FABMISR continued its journey to encourage innovation and creativity, with an aim of creating a positive impact on society by offering various opportunities to inspire up and rising talents to unlock their potential and leave a mark on the world.

Prior to announcing the winners of the FABMISR Golden Awards, Mohamed Abbas Fayed, FABMISR’s CEO and Managing Director, addressed the CDA’s audience at the Baron Empain Palace, saying: “The true impact of awards dedicated to innovation and creativity is measured by the winners’ achievements, who utilized their passion and knowledge for the benefit of their society. Everyone is a winner tonight.”

“We were committed to supporting the Cairo Design Award to further encourage arts and culture by reinforcing Egypt's leading cultural and design industry – both on the regional and global levels. Advancing in such fields plays a vital role in helping the state in overcoming the economic challenges and bridging the digital and social gaps”.

He added: “FABMISR believes in the importance of investing in promising Egyptian talent from an array of fields, and our collaboration with the CDA comes to reaffirm our strategy and motto, ‘success builds success’ ”.

Mr. Fayed, “It comes as no surprise that at the core of our strategy, we constantly look for ways to support innovation and arts in all its forms while enabling communities to create a remarkable impact on our society as a whole. Hence, the bank works on fostering a high-yielding talent ecosystem to support aesthetic geniuses, to represent Egypt in a way worthy of its enduring ancient history of arts and innovation which is admired globally.”

Mr. Hisham Mahdy, Founder of the Cairo Design Award (CDA), also expressed his happiness with the participation of FABMISR as a platinum sponsor for this round of the Cairo Design Award, saying: “Egypt is characterized by the presence of a large number of creative talents, and the participation of FABMISR comes in support of young talents, where the bank is considered one of the leading financial institutions interested in encouraging talent development. This year, FABMISR is presenting a financial prize under its name to the winners of each design category during the awards ceremony, to encourage and support the participants.”

It is worth mentioning that FABMISR strives to leave an enduringly positive imprint in all fields, and pays great attention to SDGs. This includes supporting creative industries, for its vital contribution to enhance the cultural position of countries, as well as the development of the global economy.

About FABMISR

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 69 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit www.fabmisr.com.eg