Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, has unveiled the opening of its newest branch in Ain El Sokhna. Strategically positioned in the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), FABMISR’s 63rd branch in Egypt aims to serve an array of customers and corporate clients, offering an outstanding banking service within close proximity of one of Egypt’s most prominent economic and trade hubs.

Ain El Sokhna, renowned for its Sokhna Port and the Sokhna Industrial Zone, has emerged as a pivotal hub in Egypt's trade sector, contributing significantly to the nation's exports. In addition, the Sokhna Industrial Zone currently houses 12 industrial developers, which stipulates the strength and importance of the zone. FABMISR's latest branch in this dynamic environment is set to provide a unique opportunity to offer tailored banking solutions to international and local businesses, fostering stronger relationships, stimulating investment, and contributing to the region's economic vitality.

"As we expand our footprint across Egypt, we remain committed to our mission of delivering innovative and customer-centric banking solutions in close proximity to everyone," said Mohamed Abbas Fayed, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of FABMISR. "In addition to serving businesses and individuals, FABMISR recognizes the importance of infrastructure development in the region. Sokhna Port is undergoing substantial enhancements to accommodate increasing trade volumes. Our presence in Ain El Sokhna equips us to provide financial support for these developments, fostering partnerships with the port authorities for mutual growth and prosperity. At FABMISR, we are well aligned with the state’s strategy, and we will continue finding ways to contribute to the evolvement of Egypt's economic growth."

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in FABMISR's journey towards providing world-class banking services to businesses and individuals in this thriving economic region. It underscores the bank's commitment to constantly find ways that integrate both physical and digital expansion. The bank’s dedication to innovation is exemplified by its state-of-the-art user-friendly digital platforms, aligning seamlessly with the bank's broader digitalization efforts to cater to the evolving needs of Egypt's diverse clientele,” Mr. Fayed added.

With the port’s ongoing expansion, there is a growing demand for a comprehensive suite of financial services. This includes payroll solutions, employee banking, and corporate financing. FABMISR is well-positioned to serve and support the workforce and businesses operating within Sokhna Port, providing them with the financial solutions they need to thrive.

ABOUT FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. 'FABMISR's local network operates through 63 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the 'world's largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/