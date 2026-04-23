Group total assets up 6% year-to-date exceeding USD 400 billion for the first time

RoTE remained firmly above medium-term guidance at 17.8%

Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions reported strong results for the first quarter of 2026.

Operating income increased by 6% yoy to AED 9.34 billion, while operating profit rose by 5% yoy to AED 7.22 billion. The Group recorded a net profit of AED 5.01 billion, while Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) remained firmly above the Group’s medium-term guidance at 17.8%.

FAB’s performance for the period was supported by strong operating momentum across its franchise, diversified income streams, and sustained activity across key business segments. Net interest income rose 12% yoy to AED 5.61 billion, driven by solid business volumes and resilient margins, while non-interest income stood at AED 3.72 billion and contributed 40% of Group revenue in Q1’26.

Balance sheet growth remained broad-based supported by strong lending activity and continued deposit inflows. Total assets rose by 6% year- to- date to AED 1.49 trillion, surpassing USD 400 billion for the first time. Loans and advances (net) increased by 8% ytd to AED 668 billion, reflecting healthy origination momentum across divisions, economic sectors, and geographies. Customer deposits grew by 4% ytd to AED 871 billion on the back of strong inflows within the UAE.

Asset quality remained resilient, with the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio improving to 2.1%, while capital and liquidity ratios remained well comfortably above regulatory requirements, with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 145% and a CET1 ratio of 12.8% as at March-end 2026.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said: “FAB has delivered a strong start to 2026, with first quarter Group revenue of AED 9.34 billion and net profit of AED 5.01 billion. Return on Tangible Equity remained solid at 17.8%, highlighting our ability to consistently deliver high-quality returns at scale, and across cycles.

Our Q1’26 performance reflects the strength of our diversified franchise, disciplined risk management, and strong credit profile, despite a more volatile backdrop towards the end of the quarter. These fundamentals are reflected in our AA- or equivalent credit rating, the strongest combined rating among MENA banks and one of the strongest globally, alongside consistent profitability, supported by a balanced revenue mix, disciplined cost management, and a prudent risk approach.

We continue to focus on our strategic priorities, leveraging our strong capital position, liquidity profile, and diversified funding base to navigate the global environment from a position of strength. At the same time, we continue to invest in technology and AI to enhance risk management, improve decision-making, and elevate client experience.

We also recognise the UAE leadership’s proactive and decisive measures supported by the regulatory oversight of the UAE Central Bank, which reinforce the stability and resilience of the financial system.

As the UAE’s global bank and the largest bank in the region, we remain committed to supporting our clients, partners, and communities while maintaining a prudent and disciplined approach in a dynamic operating environment.”

Lars Kramer, Group Chief Financial Officer of FAB, added:

“Our first-quarter performance demonstrates the underlying strengths of our diversified franchise, with consistent execution through a period of heightened regional tensions and market volatility, further reaffirming the Group’s resilience.

Operating profit grew 5% both sequentially and year-on-year, driven by broad-based balance sheet momentum, resilient margins, and continued cost discipline. Our diversified business mix, combined with active portfolio management, delivered strong fee-based and trading performance, mitigating the impact of dampened client flows towards the end of the quarter.

FAB’s structural strengths position the Group to perform consistently through cycles. Liquidity, funding and capital ratios all remained well above regulatory requirements at March-end 2026, with resilient asset quality metrics underpinned by a prudent and forward-looking provisioning approach.

Together, these inherent strengths, complemented by the UAE Central Bank’s pre-emptive relief measures, reinforce FAB’s through-the-cycle structural advantage to deliver sustainable returns at scale.”

Against a backdrop of evolving regional developments towards the end of the quarter, FAB’s strong balance sheet fundamentals and operational resilience enabled the Group to navigate the environment effectively and continued service delivery with only limited disruption. Capital, liquidity, and funding positions remained robust, supported by a prudent risk management framework. The Group maintained full operational readiness across its network, underpinned by established business continuity protocols and disciplined monitoring, ensuring seamless support for clients.

Key Q1’26 Highlights

The Group’s diversified business model, integrated platform, and disciplined execution allowed it to continue to capture opportunities, support client activity, and adapt to evolving market conditions.

Investment Banking & Markets continued to leverage the scale and sophistication of FAB’s diversified platform to deliver a strong performance, with revenue increasing 10% yoy contributing 35% of Group revenue. Strong client engagement continued to underpin balance sheet momentum, driving over 20% loan and deposit growth year-to-date, healthy deal pipeline execution, and consistent top tier rankings across MENA Investment Banking league tables.

continued to leverage the scale and sophistication of FAB’s diversified platform to deliver a strong performance, with revenue increasing 10% yoy contributing 35% of Group revenue. Strong client engagement continued to underpin balance sheet momentum, driving over 20% loan and deposit growth year-to-date, healthy deal pipeline execution, and consistent top tier rankings across MENA Investment Banking league tables. Wholesale Banking’s performance reflected the strength of FAB’s integrated franchise, bringing together financing, markets, liquidity, custody, and structured solutions into unified client offerings. Revenue grew 18% yoy driven by 8% lending growth year-to-date alongside enhanced value propositions. This was reinforced by first-in-market milestones such as becoming the first UAE local bank to clear trades for international brokers on domestic exchanges, and the first UAE bank to offer institutional-grade crypto custody.

Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group continued to advance its growth strategy delivering revenues of AED 3.23 billion, underpinned by balance sheet expansion and a strong liability-led franchise. Retail CASA balances increased by 17%, while SME momentum was robust with new to bank client acquisitions up 80%, driven by digital assisted onboarding and credit automation. Retail AUMs also grew, driven by net new money inflows, while the Group continued to advance its wealth strategy, strengthening capabilities across the franchise.

continued to advance its growth strategy delivering revenues of AED 3.23 billion, underpinned by balance sheet expansion and a strong liability-led franchise. Retail CASA balances increased by 17%, while SME momentum was robust with new to bank client acquisitions up 80%, driven by digital assisted onboarding and credit automation. Retail AUMs also grew, driven by net new money inflows, while the Group continued to advance its wealth strategy, strengthening capabilities across the franchise. The international franchise delivered double-digit lending growth year-to-date, contributing 24% to Group revenue, leveraging its presence across over 20 markets while deepening client relationships in strategic corridors. This performance further reinforced FAB’s standing as a trusted partner in landmark cross-border transactions, supported by targeted expansion across key markets.

Scaling AI deployment to enhance franchise-wide productivity and client experience

Continued to embed Agentic-AI at scale across the organisation delivering up to 20% efficiency and productivity gains across a wide range of processes.

across a wide range of processes. Advanced progress on foundations, with over 95% of the bank’s structured data now integrated into FAB’s modern, Agentic‑AI‑enabled platform.

with over 95% of the bank’s structured data now integrated into FAB’s modern, Agentic‑AI‑enabled platform. Enhancing specialised AI talent pipeline and capability build , underpinning responsible AI deployment at scale.

, underpinning responsible AI deployment at scale. Strengthened ecosystem partnerships through targeted collaboration initiatives, including hosting an Agentathon with Microsoft and Presight to develop state‑of‑the‑art solutions to real banking challenges.

Sustainable finance leadership delivering scale and impact

FAB was ranked first among UAE banks in the 'Forbes World’s Best Banks 2026' rankings, reflecting continued recognition for its customer offerings, service quality and digital capabilities.

To date, FAB has facilitated AED 389 billion in sustainable and transition financing, achieving 78% of its AED 500 billion 2030 target. This is in line with the Group’s commitment to drive meaningful impact across the financial ecosystem.

ESG leadership in MENA, with FAB holding the region’s strongest combined ESG ratings with a MSCI ESG Rating of AA and Refinitiv ESG score of 78.

ABOUT FIRST ABU DHABI BANK

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.49 trillion (USD 406 billion) as of March-end 2026, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units, including Investment Banking & Markets, Wholesale Banking, and Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook.

On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, ranks first among MENA banks and is within the top tier of global banks according to LSEG ESG Scores (formerly Refinitiv ESG Scores). FAB is also rated in the best Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating category among global banks, with a Low ESG Risk.

For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com



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