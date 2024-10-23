Abu Dhabi – First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has raised almost USD 200 million assets under management (AUM) through a new Fixed Maturity Portfolio (FMP) launched on 9 October 2024 – marking record subscription levels. The portfolio includes the second series of FAB’s conventional fixed maturity portfolio, following a successful first series roll-out in 2023, as well as the bank’s first Shari’ah-compliant FMP.

Launched to meet the varying needs and investment preferences of FAB clients, these funds were made available to professional investors and hold a duration of three years – with the FAB MENA Plus Fixed Maturity Portfolio Series 2 yielding a net 5.50% and FAB Sukuk MENA Plus Fixed Maturity Portfolio Series 1 yielding a net 4.50%.

The portfolios have been designed to deliver a high yield with the quarterly dividends paid out or reinvested. The income is generated from carefully selected bonds and sukuks across regions and sectors, offering a well-diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments to reduce volatility and risk.

FAB Asset Management’s new FMP is ideal for income-seeking investors looking to lock in attractive returns and optimally manage risk in a declining interest rate environment.

Boasting over two decades of regional experience, FAB Asset Management is one of the largest MENA-focused managers, with investment expertise across various asset classes and diverse client base, which includes sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, foundations, financial institutions, family offices, insurance companies and individuals.

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, with total assets of AED 1.2 trillion (USD 335 billion) as of end-September 2024 and a credit rating of Aa3/AA-/AA- from Moody’s, S&P and Fitch respectively, with a stable outlook.

FAB provides financial services and expertise across five business units – Investment Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Private Banking, and Global Markets – through an international network that covers 20 markets worldwide.

Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), FAB is a leading Islamic finance provider and a pioneer in sukuk issuance offering comprehensive Shari’ah-compliant products. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability, with an MSCI ESG rating of ‘A’ and ranked among the top 10% of banks globally according to Refinitiv’s ESG scores – leading in the MENA region. The bank also received a regional-best Low ESG Risk evaluation from Sustainalytics, and the highest CDP score among UAE banks. FAB currently chairs the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) Steering Group and was the first UAE and GCC bank to join the UN-convened organisation in 2021.

