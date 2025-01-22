Oracle CloudWorld Tour Dubai—January 22, 2025—eZhire, the rapidly growing business-to-consumer (B2C) rental car service in the UAE, is using Oracle NetSuite to support its mission to simplify the car rental process. With NetSuite, eZhire has been able to take advantage of an integrated business system to automate and consolidate financial processes, gain a holistic view across its rapidly expanding operations, and increase profitability.

Founded in Dubai in 2016, eZhire enables customers to order rental cars direct to their door and eliminates the need for security deposits, paperwork, and physical storefronts. This new approach to car hire has been extremely successful and today eZhire has over 650,000 users and has recorded over four million total rental days. To support its rapid growth in the UAE and its expansion into Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, eZhire needed more robust financial processes and greater visibility into its lines of business. To address these challenges and establish a scalable platform to support its 102 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), eZhire selected NetSuite as its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

“Our continuous growth demonstrates the success of eZhire’s approach to making car rentals more accessible, convenient, and flexible for everyone,” said Hassan J. Saduzai, CEO and co-founder, eZhire. “NetSuite complements our mission perfectly. Our teams can now access data at a granular level, create real-time dashboards, and instantly access insights to understand our cash flow, forecast accurately, and assess our financial health. The analysis we get from NetSuite informs our go-to-market strategies and gives us confidence in our decisions.”

With NetSuite, eZhire has a scalable system to help consolidate and automate its financial operations. NetSuite has enabled eZhire to streamline financial reporting, improve forecasting, and closely monitor and manage its cash flow. By consolidating data across its business, NetSuite helps eZhire promote collaboration across departments, deliver excellent customer experiences, and closely analyze business performance across its rapidly expanding operations. In addition, NetSuite OneWorld helps eZhirestreamline its tax, reporting, and currency processing requirements across its subsidiaries.

“eZhire has rethought the traditional car rental process and the growth it has achieved is incredibly impressive,” said Nicky Tozer, senior vice president, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite. “With NetSuite, eZhire has taken its financial operations to the next level, gained deeper visibility into its business performance, and established a scalable foundation to support its rapidly expanding domestic and international operations.”

