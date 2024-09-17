Dubai, United Arab Emirates – eZhire, the Middle Easts' first app-based, on-demand car rental platform, is breaking new ground by offering deposit-free rentals to drivers as young as 18. This first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE removes traditional barriers like credit card and deposit requirements, allowing young adults, including students and new drivers, to rent cars easily and affordably.

Founded to disrupt the conventional car rental process, eZhire eliminates the need for cumbersome paperwork, upfront deposits, and physical storefronts. Instead, the fully digital service provides customers with 24/7 access to vehicles, delivered straight to their doorsteps. With this latest offering, eZhire continues its mission to simplify and democratize mobility.

“We believe that mobility should be accessible to everyone, especially young drivers who have traditionally faced significant hurdles in renting a car,” said Hassan J. Saduzai, Chief Executive Officer at eZhire. “By removing the need for deposits and lowering the rental age to 18, we’re not just simplifying the rental process—we’re empowering a new generation to experience the freedom and flexibility that comes with being able to drive. This initiative is a game-changer for students, young professionals, and first-time drivers who might not have the financial resources or credit history required by traditional rental companies. Our goal is to make mobility as seamless, convenient, and inclusive as possible, and we’re proud to lead the charge in transforming the car rental landscape.”

The eZhire app offers a completely digital experience, allowing customers to rent a car in just a few taps. With real-time delivery tracking and 24/7 customer support, the app eliminates the need for in-person visits and lengthy paperwork, providing a streamlined rental process from start to finish. For younger drivers, especially those with new licenses, eZhire’s deposit-free model and comprehensive insurance make it easier than ever to access safe and reliable transportation.

This move not only simplifies car rentals but also opens up new opportunities for young people who were previously unable to rent due to age or financial constraints. By catering to this underserved segment, eZhire is reshaping how car rentals are perceived and expanding access to affordable, convenient mobility.

eZhire currently operates in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, providing a seamless, app-based car rental experience that eliminates the need for security deposits, paperwork, and physical storefronts. By delivering cars directly to customers' doorsteps 24/7, eZhire offers unparalleled convenience, flexibility, and transparency. With its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, eZhire is transforming mobility across the Middle East, making car rentals more accessible to a wider range of drivers.

About eZhire

Founded in 2016 by Hassan J. Saduzai and Farhan Ali, eZhire is a leading on-demand car rental platform that is transforming the traditional car rental industry by eliminating the need for security deposits, paperwork, and physical storefronts. The company's fully digital, app-based service offers a seamless rental experience, allowing customers to order vehicles at any time, with 24/7 delivery directly to their doorstep. eZhire is committed to providing unparalleled convenience, flexibility, and transparency, catering to a wide range of drivers, including young adults, tourists, and new license holders.

Operating in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, eZhire is revolutionizing mobility across the Middle East by making car rentals more accessible to underserved segments of the population. With its focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and a hassle-free rental process, eZhire continues to lead the way in redefining what the future of car rentals looks like in the region.

