Cairo – ExxonMobil Egypt joined the final round of Enactus Egypt’s annual national competition, bringing together 1300 students. Kafr Elsheikh University Enactus Team was announced as the national champion of this competition with the project “Hermetia” for its innovative approach in contributing to solving fish, poultry and animal feed shortage and innovating the first biological water filter.

On the 18th of July, 33 teams from different universities, both public and private, including the teams of Cairo University, Ain shams University and 6 of October University, which are the world champions for the past years, outperforming their counterparts from countries of the world participated in the Enactus World Cup.

All Universities teams competed in the opening round of the Enactus Egypt national competition, where only five teams made it to the final round. The national champion team, showcasing exemplary leadership in entrepreneurial ventures with a lasting sustainable impact on society, will represent Egypt in the World Cup, to be held in the Netherlands at the end of October 2023.

Youssef Hafez, Board Member, Public and Government Affairs Manager of ExxonMobil Egypt, declared admiration for the fervent passion and unwavering commitment exhibited by Enactus teams, as they contribute magnificently to society through their entrepreneurial skills "My colleagues and I eagerly volunteered to be in the jury panel in this competition, to be part in choosing the winner among the 5 qualifying teams," Hafez remarked. "I take immense pride in the cooperative endeavors between Enactus Egypt and ExxonMobil Egypt, aligning perfectly with our commitment to empower and lift the youth. This is within the Framework of our responsibility represented in supporting and enabling young people as part of our strategy to help the members of participating teams build diverse skills that help them in several areas to ensure the success of social entrepreneurship projects. These areas include the market economy, entrepreneurship, success and innovation skills, and project management.”

Furthermore, Hafez expressed his deep appreciation for the remarkable 13-year collaboration with Enactus Egypt: “We value the longstanding cooperation with such a pioneering organization, during which we worked to develop youth capabilities. We worked diligently to bolster the aptitude of young individuals, free enterprise, and social innovation resulting in dynamic cooperation that enables young entrepreneurs to make a lasting positive change in society, and this cooperation embodies our joint commitment to leading impactful solutions and supporting a generation of change-makers who shape a brighter future for Egypt and beyond,” highlighting the company's unwavering support in developing youth capabilities, championing free enterprise, and fostering social entrepreneurship.

Fatma Serry, founder and president of Enactus Egypt, expressed sincere gratitude for the fruitful cooperation with ExxonMobil Egypt since 2010, stating, "We hold ExxonMobil Egypt's participation in high regard, as we consider it one of the most important pillars of the competition. We also commend the efforts made by the company as a main supporter of the activities of Enactus Egypt. We are proud of Egypt's achievement in progressing to advanced stages in the Enactus World Cup having an impressive international track record with winning six times, which strengthened Egypt’s representation through its youth at the global level."

ExxonMobil Egypt highlights its distinguished efforts in supporting student teams and startups through social responsibility programs. A multitude of its employees’ volunteer annually to support these ambitious youths. These initiatives are in line with Egypt's Vision 2030, as the company cooperates with student activities, various entities, and institutions. This innovative collaboration has been instrumental in achieving positive societal change and fulfilling Egypt's ambitious aspirations.

About ExxonMobil Egypt:

ExxonMobil Egypt is a leading provider of high-quality lubricants and fuels and has a wide network of convenience retail shops and centers. ExxonMobil Egypt has more than 350 service centers under “Mobil” name, more than 110 service centers for Mobil 1 and Mobil Autocare, in addition to 27“On the Run” branches, and an increasing number of “The Way to Go” branches that reached 18 branches. Supported by two lubricant blending manufacturers in Alexandria and the 10th of Ramadan, ExxonMobil Egypt offers a diversified range of industrial products, lubricant solutions, and services, in Egypt and more than 40 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, America, and the Far East. Since 2019, ExxonMobil Egypt has resumed its interest and operations in exploration and drilling in Egypt and in the Eastern Mediterranean, by owning a franchise for gas exploration and drilling. ExxonMobil Egypt builds on a rich history that began about 120 years ago, starting with the registration of Vacuum Oil Company (Mobil) in 1902. ExxonMobil Egypt is committed to participating in many community initiatives related to education, development, and women, serving different sectors and groups in Egyptian society.