Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Extreme Networks, Inc., a leader in cloud networking, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2022. At this year’s show, Extreme will demonstrate how regional enterprises can leverage its market-leading cloud solutions for more intelligent, flexible, and secure network infrastructure.

With its largest presence at GITEX to date, attendees who visit Extreme’s stand will learn how ML/AI, analytics and automation can help organizations successfully modernize their operations and more easily scale for future growth. During the show, Extreme will announce several strategic partnerships and celebrate customer successes from across the region.

At Extreme’s stand, GITEX attendees will have the opportunity to experience hands-on demonstrations and offerings including:

Enterprise AIOps through Cloud Management: Acting as a 24/7 AI-powered digital advisor, ExtremeCloud™ IQ CoPilot enables network administrators to monitor highly distributed network environments more easily, reducing the risk of missing potential network issues and lessening time spent on network management.

Acting as a 24/7 AI-powered digital advisor, enables network administrators to monitor highly distributed network environments more easily, reducing the risk of missing potential network issues and lessening time spent on network management. User Experience and Security : Launched in June this year, ExtremeCloud SD-WAN enables customers to manage wired, wireless and SD-WAN networks from a single platform, while optimising application performance and improving total cost of ownership.

Launched in June this year, enables customers to manage wired, wireless and SD-WAN networks from a single platform, while optimising application performance and improving total cost of ownership. Data Intelligence through location analytics: ExtremeLocation™ delivers insights into customer preferences and traffic patterns, enabling businesses to create highly personalised customer experiences and increase employee efficacy.

delivers insights into customer preferences and traffic patterns, enabling businesses to create highly personalised customer experiences and increase employee efficacy. Unified Cloud Management: ExtremeCloud IQ enables businesses to extend cloud management to third party and non-cloud native devices, enabling automation, strengthening security and compliance and unlocking the potential for analytics-based decision making.

enables businesses to extend cloud management to third party and non-cloud native devices, enabling automation, strengthening security and compliance and unlocking the potential for analytics-based decision making. Elevate MSP Program: This program empowers Extreme’s partners to offer flexible subscription-based commercial offerings to customers that may not have the resources to manage networks in-house.

Extreme will host four of its top channel partners at its stand: TAMDEED Projects, an Etisalat Services Holding Company that specialises in managed services; Siemcom, a Diamond level partner with expertise in collaboration solutions; Samcom, an IOT and Physical Security Solutions provider; and EXD, a specialised provider of Unified Enterprise IP-Communications Solutions.

Executive and Industry Perspectives

Maan Al-Shakarchi, Regional Director – META at Extreme Networks

“We are excited to have our largest participation yet at GITEX, which stands as proof to our deepening commitment to our customers and partners in the region. Having delivered the network connectivity, security, scalability, and agility necessary to support organisations as they evolve, Extreme is now focused on empowering customers to take the next step. Our focus at GITEX this year will therefore be on demonstrating to organisations that they can go beyond cloud management and use their networks to unlock critical insights, enabling them to make better, more strategic and data-driven decisions and improve the experiences of all stakeholders.”