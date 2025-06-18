Riyadh – Amid a major regional crisis that led to the sudden closure of airspace across more than 20 airports and the cancellation of over 400 flights within just 72 hours, almatar—Saudi Arabia’s leading travel platform—demonstrated exceptional responsiveness, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of intelligent travel platform.

“In just three days, we witnessed a 30% surge in demand for our Golden Guarantee and Free Delay services,” said Faisal Alrajhi, CEO of almatar. “This reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering real value and prioritizing the needs of our customers. Our mission goes beyond bookings—we aim to provide a seamless travel experience. This achievement is the result of years of investment in real-time, customer-centric support.”

Golden Guarantee allowed customers to cancel their bookings for any reason and receive 100% refund instantly. Meanwhile, Free Delay provided direct financial compensation to help cover unexpected costs caused by flight delays—offering meaningful support during uncertain travel situations.

These developments align with international reports, including coverage from AP News, which highlighted the widespread impact of escalating geopolitical tensions on regional air traffic and passenger mobility.

almatar’s strong performance is the result of sustained investment in its technology infrastructure and customer experience capabilities, ensuring travelers receive timely, flexible support when it is needed most.

In an official statement, the company noted:

“We are not just a booking platform—we are a travel partner committed to delivering peace of mind. almatar strives to remain the preferred choice for Arab travelers, especially during uncertain times.”

This performance reflects a wider move toward digital innovation in the regional travel industry and shows the increasing need for smart, customer-focused solutions in today’s challenging global landscape.