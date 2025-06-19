Muscat: Reinforcing its position as a leading player in the Sultanate of Oman’s debt capital markets (DCM), ahlibank has successfully acted as Issue Manager for the OMR 15 million senior bond issuance by United Finance Company (UFC), comprising a base issue of OMR 10 million and a fully exercised greenshoe option of OMR 5 million. The transaction had a novel structure of being the first senior bond issuance by a Finance and Leasing Company (FLC) in recent years. This structure enabled the three-year issuance to price competitively at a coupon of 7.00% pa.

Commenting on the success, Hanaa Al Kharusi, Senior General Manager, Wholesale Banking at ahlibank said, “We continue to remain the #1 issue manager for fixed income issuance for private issuers on the Muscat Stock Exchange. At ahlibank, we remain committed to empowering Omani corporates through bespoke capital-raising strategies that are both efficient and market-responsive. The successful execution of this bond issuance underscores our advisory strength, our distribution expertise, and our ability to navigate market dynamics with precision, positioning ahlibank as a trusted partner in accelerating corporate growth through capital market access.”

The issuance garnered robust investor interest with total demand of OMR 17.2 million, reflecting a 1.7x oversubscription underscoring ahlibank’s capability in structuring and delivering high-impact capital market transactions. The private placement received over 60 applications, representing the highest level of investor participation for any comparable corporate bond issuance in recent years. This issuance was ahlibank’s fourth bonds issuance in the FLC sector with all four issuances achieving oversubscription. The strong momentum surrounding the offering illustrates growing market confidence—not only in the issuer, but also in ahlibank’s execution expertise and market-readiness.

Notably, the transaction drew a well-diversified investor base, with participation from high net worth individuals, banks, government entities, corporates and asset managers. The diversity of this participation is a direct reflection of ahlibank’s ability to deliver well-structured investment opportunities that resonate across stakeholder segments. Meanwhile, the depth of engagement reaffirms the bank’s standing as a trusted financial intermediary within Oman’s evolving capital markets landscape.

The successful closure of this issuance further solidifies ahlibank’s position in the investment banking space, reinforcing its long-term strategic objective of diversifying revenue streams and deepening its leadership in Oman’s capital markets. Beyond its institutional significance, the transaction also serves as a market catalyst, demonstrating the viability of capital market instruments as an effective financing avenue for corporates, particularly those within the non-bank financial sector.

As ahlibank continues to strengthen its investment banking capabilities, the bank remains committed to fostering a resilient, innovation-led capital market ecosystem that contributes meaningfully to Oman’s long-term economic diversification agenda.