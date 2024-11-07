DUBAI – Expo City Dubai warmly welcomed Miyako Miyako, the official mascot of Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, to Al Wasl Plaza on Thursday, where Expo City mascots Rashid, Latifa and Opti presented the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) flag to signify friendship and cooperation between the two World Expo host cities.

Reflecting the strong relationship between the UAE and Japan, as well as shared interests in enhancing cultural exchange and innovation, Miyako Miyako’s visit was an opportunity to build awareness and excitement around Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, which is themed ‘Designing a Future Society for Our Lives’ and opens on 13 April 2025.

The UAE Pavilion at the next World Expo will highlight the country’s progress in innovation and research and development across healthcare, space exploration and sustainable technologies.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

