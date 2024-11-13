DUBAI – Solidifying its status as a global hub for events, Expo City Dubai is joining forces with entertainment company Live Nation Middle East to boost its live music and entertainment offering and inspire global environmental action.

Under the agreement, Live Nation will move its UAE headquarters to Expo City Dubai, where the parties will jointly host events and work together on shared sustainability goals, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of events and engage audiences on climate issues.

The partnership was signed by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority and James Craven – President, Live Nation Middle East, after Expo City unveiled its new master plan, which, coupled with the recently announced expansion of Dubai Exhibition Centre, further reinforces the city’s status as a key player in the region's thriving events landscape.

As a member of UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA), the first UAE-tailored alliance for climate action, Live Nation is aligned with Expo City Dubai’s sustainability strategy, its ambition to be net zero by 2050 and its existing sustainable events guidelines. Through Green Nation, Live Nation’s global sustainability platform, Expo City and Live Nation will demonstrate leadership on climate action by reducing emissions, increasing renewable energy, cutting waste and phasing out single-use plastics, as well as enhancing sustainable food and transport options.

Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director – Entertainment & Experiences, Expo City Dubai, said: “As the demand for live music and in-person events continues to soar, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with the world’s leading live entertainment company, Live Nation. Together, we are not just creating events, but shaping authentic and purposeful experiences that resonate deeply with our audiences, bringing the very best in entertainment to life at Expo City Dubai. This collaboration is about more than just concerts; it’s about crafting moments that inspire, connect and leave a lasting impact.

“We welcome the expertise of the global entertainment entity and are looking forward to ushering in a new era of sustainable entertainment with Live Nation at our side. This exciting new venture is set to enhance and expand Expo City Dubai’s ever-evolving business and leisure ecosystem, while connecting a diverse range of audiences to some of their favourite artists and entertainment experiences in new and thrilling ways.”

James Craven said: "As a leader in the live entertainment industry, Live Nation Middle East is committed to supporting the communities we serve while tackling the pressing challenge of climate change. Our collaboration with Expo City Dubai – a pioneer in sustainability and innovation – positions us at the forefront of the region’s dynamic events scene. This partnership not only strengthens our role in delivering world-class entertainment but also amplifies our ability to inspire meaningful climate action on a global scale."

Live Nation’s innovative new office, adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza, will feature a dedicated space for creative community projects. Live Nation Middle East has also committed to a slew of diverse event and festival experiences in the city’s annual events calendar, with more details to be announced soon at www.expocitydubai.com.

Caption (L-R): Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of Expo City Dubai Authority; and James Craven – President, Live Nation Middle East.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

About Live Nation Middle East

Live Nation is the world’s leading live entertainment company. Founded in 2010, the company promotes, operates, and manages ticket sales for live entertainment internationally. It also owns and operates entertainment venues and manages the careers of music artists. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation Middle East has been operating in the region since 2008. It has promoted a diverse range of events in the Middle East including acts like Imagine Dragons, Guns N’ Roses, Blackpink, Dua Lipa, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Robbie Williams, Backstreet Boys, Dave Chappelle, Andrew Schulz and Russell Peters to name but a few, covering all types of entertainment from Live Music through to Stand Up Comedy and Family shows.

Ticketmaster Middle East, which was formed in 2013, is now the leading ticketing company in the region, having ticketed a range of music, sporting and family events in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

