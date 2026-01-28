Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Investcorp Saudi Arabia Financial Investments Company (together with its affiliates, “Investcorp”), a leading global alternative investment manager, has expanded its digital platform offering through a distribution agreement with Stake, the MENA region’s leading digital real-estate investment platform. The partnership provides investors with access to select international real estate opportunities via the Stake digital application, combining Investcorp’s institutional‑grade investment expertise and rigorous due diligence with Stake’s world-class technology‑enabled user experience.

Through the Stake platform, investors are able to participate seamlessly in opportunities traditionally available only to institutional partners, reinforcing Investcorp’s commitment to broadening access to private markets through digital innovation.

The agreement forms part of Investcorp’s broader strategy to build a global digital platform ecosystem, following the wider launch last year of its proprietary, award‑winning Investcorp Wealth mobile app, which provides investors with a streamlined gateway to private market investments. The joint initiative with Stake represents a complementary expansion of this strategy, extending Investcorp’s digital reach through a leading third‑party fintech platform.

All offerings made available under the agreement are structured within the regulatory framework of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has established a progressive and forward‑looking regime designed to broaden investor participation in private investment funds, while maintaining robust standards of investor protection and compliance.

Mashaal Al Jomaih, CEO of Investcorp Saudi Arabia, said: “Investcorp is committed to redefining access to private markets through digital innovation, and strategic partnerships with platforms such as Stake are a key pillar of our global digital platform strategy. This agreement

enables individual investors to participate in high‑quality opportunities historically reserved for institutions, combining Stake’s advanced technology with our global investment capabilities and disciplined approach.”

Manar Mahmassani, Co‑Founder and Co‑CEO of Stake, commented: “As we continue to make real estate investing more accessible, partnering with top tier investment managers like Investcorp allows us to bring high-quality opportunities to our users. This partnership brings us one step closer to our vision of enabling investors worldwide to access prime, institutional-grade global real estate investments through a single digital platform.”

The first US‑based offering launched under the agreement attracted strong investor demand, with participation from thousands of investors. A second tranche is now live on the Stake platform.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (mid-market buyouts, growth investments, and GP staking), Real Assets (real estate and infrastructure), Credit (CLOs, broadly syndicated loans and structured credit, and middle market direct lending), and Liquid Strategies (absolute return investments and insurance asset management).

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has focused on generating attractive returns for its clients and creating sustainable long-term value by employing a disciplined investment process, leveraging deep sector expertise, and drawing on the resources of a global platform.

Investcorp invests its own capital alongside its clients, aligning interests across its investment strategies, and is committed to responsible investing and sustainable value creation within portfolio companies and the communities in which it operates.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately US $60 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. The firm operates from 14 offices across the United States, Europe, the GCC, and Asia – including India, China, Japan, and Singapore – and employs approximately 500 professionals representing over 50 nationalities worldwide.

For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Stake

Regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Saudi Arabia for fund distribution and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for fractional properties, Stake has built a community spanning over 2 million users from 211+ nationalities and has enabled over 250,000 investments across 3 real estate funds and 500+ properties, paying out over AED 59.5 million in rental income and surpassing AED 1.4 billion in real estate transactions to date. Stake is backed by prominent investors such as Saudi Aramco’s Wae’d Ventures, Mubadala Investment Company, MEVP, Property Finder and Republic.com.

For further information, visit http://www.getstake.com and follow Stake on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

Media Contacts

For Investcorp:

Firas El Amine

felamine@investcorp.com

For Stake:

Yasmeen Dahbour

yasmeen@getstake.com