Amman, Jordan – Beecell company recently announced that it is broadening the scope of its services to provide billing services via mobile phone operators – Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) – in the South African market. The 54 billion dollars valued billing service in global markets, is an advanced payment service that enables users to carry out purchase operations through their mobile phones.

This expansion in reach and services stems from Beecell’s firm desire to keep pace with the latest technological advancements in the field of payment through mobile operators. It is also considered to be part of the company’s strategic plans to expand into the South and Central African markets, and to continue to provide efficient, world class services to mobile operators, electronic game developers, application developers, and content service providers.

It is worth noting that the South African market is considered to be one of the promising markets where it encompasses around 100 million mobile phone subscribers, in addition to a vast array of possibilities for growth and advancement. It also includes a number of operator networks such as Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telecom.

Beecell; one of the leading companies in the field of digital media, specializes in a variety of digital media products like electronic payment solutions (Direct Carrier Billing – DCB), digital wallets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, production of digital content incuding television production as well as 2D and 3D animations, content management services, digital advertising, and digital transformation. Through Beecell’s main office and its partners in 22 countries, Beecell is able to reach more than 300 million subscribers in mobile phone services in the MENA region.

-Ends-