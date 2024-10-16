Unprecedented participation and an innovative agenda consolidate the event’s global significance.

Dubai, UAE – Expand North Star 2024, the world’s largest event for startups and investors, concluded on Wednesday amid unprecedented levels of participation. The event’s success was reflected in the increased numbers of visitors and exhibitors, the innovations presented, and the rise in the number of participating countries.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy from 13-16 October at Dubai Harbour, the event attracted extensive international participation, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global destination for digital innovation and a leading capital of the digital economy.

This year’s edition was the largest in the event's history, attracting more than 1,800 startups and over 1,200 investors from 100 countries, with assets under management exceeding US$ 1 trillion. The high levels of participation have cemented the exhibition's position on the global digital economy map and strengthened its role as a platform for advancing international cooperation and technology-driven transformation. The number of new startups participating for the first time reached 1,584, representing around 88% of the total startups taking part in Expand North Star.

The event featured the participation of 65 unicorn companies with a combined market value exceeding US$400 billion, as well as the YouthX Unipreneur exhibition, the largest youth startup and innovation event in the UAE.

A number of new countries participated in the event for the first time, further strengthening Dubai’s position as leading destination for global talent and startups. These included Austria, Australia, Canada, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Malaysia, and Singapore. The event also attracted the participation of major investment funds and investors from new countries such as Azerbaijan, Mauritius, Denmark, Peru, Malta, and Cyprus.

The event saw the largest participation of European startups in its history, with over 350 European startups from diverse sectors. It also featured significant participation from Brazilian startups, with the Brazilian pavilion including 50 digital companies that have selected Dubai as their hub for global expansion.

Offering visitors a glimpse into the future of technological development, Expand North Star enhanced its appeal with a dynamic lineup of new exhibitions. Key highlights include the Corporate Arena, Technology Transfer 3.0, The Future of Media and Creativity, NS Scaleups: 2024 Cohort, Sonar+D, and the Startup Genome Ecosystem Leadership Forum. These new features provided invaluable insights into future tech trends, stimulating innovation and startup growth.

The pavilion of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which hosted Expand North Star, welcomed more than 3,200 visitors. The chamber’s ‘Launchpad Dubai’ initiative at the pavilion attracted more than 800 attendees eager to leverage the integrated platform to establish and grow their businesses in the emirate.

The exhibition program also featured pioneering experiences across various tech sectors, enriching visitors' knowledge in areas such as blockchain, fintech, marketing, deep tech, climate tech, artificial intelligence, and Web 3 technologies.

Dedicated programmes such as GITEX Impact, Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania provided participants an in-depth view into the future of finance, blockchain, and creativity. Additionally, 200 carefully selected startups participated in the global finals of the Supernova Challenge 2.0, competing to win a cash prize of US$ 200,000 after the six-month semi-final stage that was held around the world.

With the great success achieved in this year's edition, Expand North Star continues to solidify its position as one of the key pillars of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s strategy to achieve the emirate’s ambitions of becoming a leading global hub for innovation and technology. The event plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and development and attracting the global tech community to Dubai by providing an inspiring platform for innovation, collaboration, and networking with key influencers in the global tech sector.

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.