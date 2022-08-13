Muscat: Oman Arab Bank is committed to providing customers with attractive offers and benefits that meet their needs and fulfil their financial aspirations. As a testament to this, the Bank has announced a reduction in personal loan interest rates starting from 4.25% per annum for a limited time only.

Customers can now apply for a new personal loan or buyout their existing personal loans with other Banks at a competitive interest rate by visiting their nearest Oman Arab Bank branch. The offer is valid until the 1st of September 2022.

OAB has a rich and proud history as one of the first financial institutions to be established in the Sultanate. Today, OAB operates a nationwide network of 48 conventional branches and 142 conventional ATMs locations across the Sultanate. OAB provides a complete range of financial products and services through its OAB Online App. Customers can now digitally benefit from several other services, directly from the convenience of their mobile phones.

