The Neonatal Unit at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital is in the world`s top 25% of 1500 NICUs in 42 countries based on data from VON.

This achievement speaks to a remarkably high standard and consistency in the hospitals care of premature babies.

A Glimpse into our NICU's Remarkable Outcome Data

The statistics show that nearly 99% of newborns admitted to Mediclinic Parkview Hospital’s NICU are discharged home, healthy and well. Even among the most vulnerable, those born at 22-29 weeks old, a remarkable 92% marched home successfully, significantly surpassing the global average of 80%.

In addition, over the past five years, 100% of the most fragile babies born at 23-24 weeks gestation have survived and been discharged from Mediclinic Parkview Hospital’s NICU, an exceptional achievement given that the global average amongst this age group is 50-60%.

Unveiling our NICU's Three Secret Mantras that Ignite Exceptional and Extraordinary Results

In the NICU, all members of staff follow three standards of care. These include:

Embracing minimal handling and tender touch – babies tell us leave to them alone and we listen to them. Newborns, especially the premature, express discomfort with frequent handling and painful procedures. At our NICU, we handle our babies as infrequently as possible, ensuring their comfort and wellbeing. Proactive vigilance – we foresee the challenges and take action ahead of their arrival. Nurturing with nature - we are committed to promoting breast milk as our babies’ main source of nutrition. From our NICU, premature babies born between 22-29 weeks, 60-100% flourish with exclusive breast milk before going home, where as the global average is only 20%.

Shorter length of stay

Premature babies born between 22-29 weeks gestation who come to Mediclinic Parkview Hospital’s NICU typically stay between 50-60 Days, 15 to 25 days less than the global average.

Low infection rates

Overall infection rates in the NICU at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital stand consistently below 1%. Global averages are three times more than this.

Dr. Mudit Kumar, Head of the NICU at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, says: “Every significant milestone reached by the NICU at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital stands as a testament to the extraordinary power of care, expertise and hope. As the Head of this remarkable NICU, I am humbled by the dedication of our medical and nursing team and the courage of the tiny warriors who inspire us every day.”

David Jelley, Hospital Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, says, “The bonds our team form with our brave little patients go beyond the walls of our hospital. We’re extremely proud of these remarkable outcomes which would not have been possible without the passion and dedication of our Level 3 NICU team.”