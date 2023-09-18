Developers and developer consortiums are invited to submit EOIs by the specified deadline

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today invited developers and developer consortiums to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of a new Khazna Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project (IPP), to be located in Al Khazna area of Abu Dhabi. The development of EWEC’s new solar PV project aligns with the company’s strategic plan to build additional renewable energy plants that increase its total solar power generation capacity to 7.3 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

The Khazna Solar PV project, a greenfield solar power project with a generation capacity of 1,500 megawatts (AC), will be similar in scale and production capacity to Al Dhafra Solar PV and Al Ajban Solar PV. Once fully operational, the project will generate enough electricity for approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE, and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tonnes per year, equivalent to removing approximately 470,000 cars from the road.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “Solar energy is an integral pillar of EWEC’s strategy in transitioning our portfolio to a low-carbon system and decarbonising electricity production. We continue to strategically invest in developing world-leading renewable projects that significantly accelerate our journey to meeting 60 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s total power demand from renewable and clean energy sources by 2035, in addition to actively contributing to the achievement of the UAE’s sustainability objectives.

With the Khazna Solar PV project, EWEC is bringing to Abu Dhabi and the UAE another world-class utility-scale solar power project that reflects the country’s position at the forefront of energy transition. The tangible steps EWEC is taking today will enable us to become a role model for the integration of solar power and low-carbon technologies to the grid. EWEC is also planning to commission at least two additional 1,500MW solar PV projects, reflecting our commitment to adding an average of 1GW of solar capacity per year for the next decade. We look forward to receiving expressions of interest from developer or developer consortiums for the development of the vital Khazna Solar PV project.”

The Khazna Solar PV project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the plant and associated infrastructure.

The project will follow the independent power project programme of Abu Dhabi, where developers enter into a long-term power purchase agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer of electricity.

EWEC invites developers or developer consortiums to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) by the deadline of 2 October 2023, at 12:00 noon Gulf Standard Time (GST). Interested parties are requested to submit their EOI via electronic copy to: khaznapv.project@ewec.ae.

Following a review of the EOIs, EWEC will issue the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to proceed to the next stage. The RFQ will provide additional details regarding the project, pre-qualification criteria and the bidding process. After RFQ, the subsequent Request for Proposal to qualified bidders will be shared following regulatory approval of the project.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and despatch of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information please visit www.ewec.ae.

