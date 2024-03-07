Abu Dhabi: Thrill-seeking viewers can brace themselves for an adrenaline rush with evision, the media and entertainment powerhouse of e& life, as they bring the Red Bull TV channel to STARZ ON.

Olivier Bramly, Chief Executive Officer, evision by e& life, said: "We're thrilled to join forces with Red Bull, a brand known for pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations. Together, we're about to ignite a whole new level of entertainment for STARZ ON viewers across the region. This partnership with Red Bull is a game-changer for our MENA audience. We're bringing live events, inspiring stories and exhilarating moments to our consumer.”

Red Bull TV offers much more than just the spills and thrills of action sports. Viewers can look forward to diving into a diverse library of live events, shows and documentaries exploring extreme sports, music, lifestyle and culture.

From February 2024, STARZ ON users can access the Red Bull TV FAST channel on STARZ ON for free. As the first streaming platform in the region to carry the Red Bull FAST TV channel, STARZ ON is offering the extreme sports content channel via its ad-supported streaming platform.

