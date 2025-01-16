New 24-hour channel delivers safe, educational content designed to inspire and support early childhood development

Dubai: evision, the media and entertainment arm of e& has launched ‘Bloom’ – a dedicated proprietary preschool TV channel that delivers safe, high-quality educational content tailored for children between the ages of 2 and 5. The channel is now available to UAE audiences from e&, broadcasting 24 hours a day in both English and Arabic and soon to be rolled out across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The launch of the channel was marked by a special event, held at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai. The event brought together industry leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of children's media and the role of Bloom in fostering early childhood development.

Developed to meet the growing demand for preschool programming that not only entertains but also stimulates early learning in a secure environment, Bloom offers families and caregivers a trusted platform that prioritises children’s safety while supporting their cognitive, emotional and social growth. Through engaging and age-appropriate storytelling, the channel delivers inclusive and meaningful content designed to spark curiosity, creativity and confidence among young viewers.

Olivier Bramly, CEO, evision, said: "Our decision to launch a new preschool channel stems from a keen observation of the shifting media landscape. While traditional linear TV faces disruption, the demand for high-quality, age-appropriate content for preschoolers continues to grow globally, TAM UAE data mirrors this trend, highlighting a surge in kids' content consumption among preschool audiences. By introducing our new proprietary channel across the MENA region, we are not only addressing this demand but also reinforcing evision's commitment to being the premier source of family entertainment. This addition to our proprietary channel lineup solidifies our position as a leader in delivering quality content tailored to our audience's evolving needs."

Scientific research has shown that children aged two and above benefit from quality, age-appropriate screen content designed with specific educational goals. Bloom brings learning to life with a diverse range of programmes. Children can explore numbers, shapes, letters, and social skills through engaging songs, stories, and interactive play. Recognising children's natural rhythms, Bloom offers high-energy programmes for playtime and calming content for quieter moments. The channel allows for families to enjoy these programmes together, creating shared moments of learning and fun.

With the extensive range of digital content options available today, the channel has been developed to empower parents with a trusted resource they can rely on. According to YouGov research, more than three-quarters of parents in the UAE (78 per cent) are worried about their child’s exposure to inappropriate online content, with 92 per cent agreeing that such content can affect a child’s mental health.

Sunil K. Joy, Head of Content, evision, said: “Bloom represents a strategic extension of our commitment to delivering premium, purpose-driven content for young audiences. With research indicating rising concern among parents about their children being exposed to unsafe and inappropriate content, we aimed to build a platform that promotes positive behaviours such as empathy, sharing, and teamwork. By offering a safe and carefully curated programming lineup, we are not just launching a channel, we are building a community. Through collaborations with educators and engaging families via interactive campaigns, we aim to foster meaningful connections that extend far beyond the screen and support the next generation’s growth in meaningful ways.”

Character-driven narratives emphasise values like friendship, kindness and problem-solving, encouraging children to adopt positive behaviours such as empathy, sharing, and teamwork. The channel is committed to fostering inclusivity and representation by featuring a diverse cast of children and characters. This approach encourages preschoolers to recognise and appreciate differences while also seeing themselves reflected on screen, helping to promote a sense of belonging and understanding from an early age.

