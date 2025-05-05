Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that Beachfront I in Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in MBR City, has reached 58% completion.

Beachfront I’s structural build is now 99% complete, with blockwork at 95% and internal plastering at 87%. HVAC and MEP installations are also advancing steadily, currently at 71% and 54% respectively. Overall finishes are at 27%, with a dedicated workforce of 2,200 professionals driving the project’s rapid advancement.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “Beachfront in Riviera is rapidly coming to life, with it being a testament to our commitment to crafting communities that embody elegance and functionality. As we move closer to its handover, we remain focused on exceeding expectations and further contributing to Dubai’s evolving skyline with projects that offer lasting value and distinction.”

Situated in MBR City, Riviera Beachfront comprises three 20-storey developments offering 555 units across studios, one- and two-bedroom homes, and retail spaces. Each building, set on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, features direct beach access, swimming pools, landscaped surroundings, fully equipped gyms, barbeque areas, children’s playgrounds and games, and yoga spaces, among other carefully thought-out amenities.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

