UAE, Dubai: The interplanetary metaverse project Everdome announces its upcoming first rocket launch as they pioneer new Web3 frontiers along with their 500,000 strong community and partners including OKX, Pierre Gasly, and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, just to name a few.

Everdome has gradually built a metaverse project that promises immersive hyper-reality in visuals, storytelling, soundscapes and experiences since its inception in early 2022.

This rocket launch represents a significant milestone in the development of the metaverse, gradually taking this new digital frontier from a frequently misunderstood concept to tangible reality.

The heart of the Everdome story is a journey from a near-future spaceport, located in the United Arab Emirates at the picturesque Hatta mountains, from where their web3 pioneers will embark first to their interplanetary spaceship ‘’Everdome Cycler’’ and then onwards to a new outpost for humanity on Mars.

The rocket launch stage will see the earliest Everdome supporters and adopters, named “Tier-1 Evernauts”, embark from the Hatta Spaceport to the Everdome Phoenix (EVR Phoenix), a spaceship design inspired by imaginable and viable technologies , created in collaboration with the project’s space scientist partners.

This Everdome Phoenix will then rendezvous and dock with the immense Everdome Cycler in Earth’s lower orbit, a 3km long interplanetary vessel which will propel the first interplanetary metaverse community to their new settlement on Mars.

Everdome’s city on Mars is placed in Jezero Crater, a location chosen by NASA for its contemporary space missions. Once arriving in Everdome city, the pioneering Evernauts will enjoy multiple storylines and experiences, encompassing adventure, entertainment, learning and trading in this virtual, hyper-realistic metaverse space.

The city includes various land plots in six distinct districts, all offering specific possibilities for related brands, businesses, personalities and individuals to engage with old and new audiences alike in immersive experiences previously impossible in the confines of web2.

All stages of the Everdome experience are inspired by futuristic technology, enjoying hyper-realistic visuals created with cutting edge conceptual artists, augmented by engaging storytelling and accompanied by a soundtrack and sonics composed in collaboration with renowned music producers and composers.

This rocket launch is the culmination of months of creation and development, and represents Everdome’s first steps into a live metaverse interplanetary experience. More information on the rocket launch, and on the Everdome project as a whole can be found here.

Everdome will be streaming this milestone launch live via YouTube for the world to witness the true potential of the metaverse, uniting both web2 and web3 audiences in a visual demonstration of the internets’ future.

Scheduled for December 2022, this pioneering interplanetary metaverse experience is just the start for Everdome, their early adopting partners and community.

-Ends-

About Everdome

Everdome is creating the most hyper-realistic metaverse. Bringing brands and users together in a digital-life meets real-world experience, all with the purpose of interconnecting the digital and physical worlds seamlessly - ultimately creating the most realistic web3 experience.

For media inquires

Yousef Batter

Head of PR

White Label Strategy

Yousef.batter@whitelabelstrategy.io