Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Events Investment Fund (EIF) — launched by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, under the National Development Fund (NDF) — today announced the development of the Riyadh Shooting Range & Entertainment Complex, its first landmark project at an investment exceeding SAR 491 million (over US$ 131 million).

The announcement was made at the inaugural TOURISE Summit in Riyadh, the world’s premier platform for shaping the future of global tourism.

Situated just 40 minutes from Riyadh, the state-of-the-art Riyadh Shooting Range & Entertainment Complex is located within Qiddiya City, the new global destination built entirely around the Power of Play. Located on a 457,000 sqm site, it will feature a world-class Shooting Sport venue that complies with International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) standards. It will host international and national events and provide both professional and amateur shooting training facilities, with professional and commercial ranges for pistol, rifle, and shotgun disciplines.

The venue is designed with the capability to host national and international shooting events, including Asian Games, World Cups, Grand Prix and Olympic events, and is fully supported by the Saudi Shooting Federation (SSF). The Entertainment Complex will also comprise a wide range of experiences for corporate events and families, including paintball, airsoft, laser tag, and virtual shooting. The facility is anticipated to create more than 2,300 jobs and attract over 400,000 visitors annually.

EIF’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wahdan Suliman Alkadi said: “The Riyadh Shooting Range marks a major milestone in the journey of the Events Investment Fund and is our first landmark project, built to Qiddiya City’s international standards. This development reflects our commitment to creating world-class venues that enhance the Kingdom’s events infrastructure, stimulate investment opportunities, and contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Muhannad AlDawood, Chief Strategy Officer for Qiddiya Investment Company also commented: “We’re delighted to welcome the Events Investment Fund and the Riyadh Shooting Range to Qiddiya City. As we embark on our journey to host a range of world-class sporting facilities, accessible to members of the public, enthusiasts and high performing athletes alike, this dedicated facility and entertainment complex is the latest exciting addition to the world’s first city built for play.”

EIF expects to announce early next year similar projects in other cities to reinforce its commitment to building sustainable event infrastructure that enhances quality of life, supports economic diversification, and positions Saudi Arabia as a leading global destination for leisure and sport.