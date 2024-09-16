Dubai, UAE – Evanssion, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor in the Middle East, today announced its partnership with HackerOne, the undisputed leader in human-powered security to increase the adoption of world class bug bounty, Pentest, and vulnerability disclosure programs across Middle Eastern enterprises. Customers can now leverage human ingenuity to pinpoint the most critical security flaws across their attack surface to get ahead of cyber criminals.

A Recent report highlights an unprecedented surge in cyberattacks across the Middle East, with a 17% increase in 2023, especially targeting critical sectors like finance, energy, and government. As the region experiences rapid digital transformation, organizations are becoming prime targets for ransomware attacks and sensitive data breaches. Human-powered security platforms, such as HackerOne, leverage the skills of ethical hackers worldwide to offer proactive vulnerability detection that is 35% more cost-effective compared to traditional vulnerability management methods.

HackerOne is a global leader in human-powered security, with 61% of customers identifying more vulnerabilities when compared with traditional vendors. 22.75% of valid vulnerabilities surfaced in a bug bounty are high or critical, compared to less than 1% found by automated scanners, and 18% of its Pentest findings rated as high or critical severity—nearly double the industry average, demonstrating HackerOne's exceptional ability to identify and address serious security risks.

"At Evanssion, we remain focused on enabling enterprises to enhance their cybersecurity strategies, and our partnership with HackerOne is both strategic and timely. With our deep regional expertise paired with HackerOne’s global leadership in Human-Powered Security, we are excited to be able to provide substantial value to our partners and customers in the Middle East," said Navneeth Ramanan, COO of Evanssion.

“Evanssion’s customers across the Middle East can now easily access the creative insights of the global security researcher community to build their security resilience,” said John Addeo, VP of Partnership Sales at HackerOne. “Evanssion’s deep understanding of the region and its customers’ unique challenges makes it an ideal partner for HackerOne to extend our solutions to leading companies in the Middle East.”

About Evanssion

Evanssion is a value-added distributor (VAD) specialized in delivering Cybersecurity and Cloud-Native Security solutions across the Middle East & Africa. Built on the foundation of identifying and providing early access to technology disruptors from the hotspots of innovation, we proactively work with our customers and partners in addressing their most critical challenges. Headquartered in Dubai, we have been operating across the region for more than 12 years and have been consistently delivering niche cybersecurity solutions across key verticals such as BFSI, Telco’s, Government, Federal, and Large Enterprise.

About HackerOne

HackerOne is the global leader in human-powered security, harnessing the creativity of the world’s largest community of security researchers with cutting-edge AI to protect your digital assets. The HackerOne Platform combines the expertise of our elite community and the most up-to-date vulnerability database to pinpoint critical security flaws across your attack surface. Our integrated solutions, including bug bounty, pentesting, code security audits, spot checks, and AI red teaming, ensure continuous vulnerability discovery and management throughout the software development lifecycle. Trusted by industry leaders such as Coinbase, General Motors, GitHub, Goldman Sachs, Hyatt, PayPal, and the U.S. Department of Defense, HackerOne was named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company in 2023 and a Most Loved Workplace for Young Professionals in 2024.