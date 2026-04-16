Dubai, UAE – Europhon Acoustics®, Synergy of Sounds, is a UAE-based engineering and integration expert of high-performance, sustainable acoustic solutions for commercial and residential interiors. The portfolio is designed to improve sound quality while supporting sustainable and design-led interior environments. Europhon Acoustics ensures all solutions are designed and installed to the highest standards with environmental responsibility in mind and in collaboration with leading architects, designers, and developers, having delivered high-profile governmental and commercial projects across the UAE and wider GCC, creating spaces that achieve excellence in both aesthetics and acoustics.

Europhon Acoustics® founder and Managing Director, Mohammed Fiaz Khazi, commented, “Europhon Acoustics is built on the principle of transforming acoustic challenges into design opportunities. We work closely with leading architects, designers, and developers to engineer and integrate high-performance acoustic solutions that are both technically advanced and architecturally refined. What sets us apart is our ability to combine innovation with material excellence across our product range, from bespoke fabric acoustic panels and PET-based systems to ceiling baffles and acoustic plaster. Each system is designed not only to control sound with precision, but also to enhance spatial aesthetics and support the creative vision of high-profile commercial, hospitality, governmental, and residential projects.”

Europhon Acoustics offers a fully integrated system of acoustic solutions, including Symfony® fabric acoustic wall systems, designed with premium architectural textiles to deliver optimal sound absorption while enhancing visual refinement; seamless acoustic plaster ceilings that provide advanced acoustic performance within clean, uninterrupted surfaces; engineered acoustic baffles that improve spatial acoustics while contributing to dynamic interior aesthetics; and modular movable partitions that enable flexible spatial planning without compromising acoustic control.

“For us, acoustics is not an afterthought; it is an integral part of design. Whether addressing complex noise control challenges or elevating the sensory experience of a space, we provide tailored solutions that allow designers to fully realise their intent, while ensuring environments perform as beautifully as they look.” Mr. Khazi further added.

Europhon Acoustics stands out in the market through its extensive range of product systems, underpinned by strong in-house technical expertise. A dedicated team of acoustic specialists works closely with architects, consultants, and developers from concept to execution, ensuring every solution is performance-driven, specification-ready, and precisely tailored to the unique requirements of each project.

Speaking on the company’s offerings, Amna Khazi, Senior Executive Manager, stated, “Europhon Acoustics is defined by a clear vision to set a new benchmark for acoustic excellence across the built environment in the UAE and GCC. Our strength lies in combining deep technical expertise with a carefully curated supply chain, partnering with respected manufacturers across Europe, the Far East, and the GCC to deliver solutions that meet the highest international standards.”

Euro Systems®, the umbrella company under which Europhon Acoustics operates, is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company is focused on expanding its footprint across the GCC, strengthening its regional presence, diversifying its product portfolio, and continuing to deliver bespoke acoustic solutions that combine performance with sustainability, while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental responsibility.

About Europhon®:

Europhon Acoustics® is a UAE based company, which offers a unique combination of highly effective sound absorption with flexibility in design. These aim to reduce and control the reverberation time. When controlling the reverberation time of sound waves, the results will create a pleasant acoustic room climate. Europhon shapes the emotion of sound, it has been able to combine acoustic technology with the most refined design, creating a perfect synthesis of form and performance.

Europhon shapes the emotion of sound, it has been able to combine acoustic technology with the most refined design, creating a perfect synthesis of form and performance. We design and install architectural sound solutions offering a premium listening experience thanks to the presence of sound-absorbing surfaces which perfectly blend with the environment. We strive to put our knowledge at the service of creativity and design, and we help projects to become reality. We emphasise style as the basis of all our solutions, giving a result of a skillful craftsmanship reflecting superior quality and attention to detail.

For more information, please visit: https://europhonacoustics.com/

For media inquiries, please contact Matrix PR:

Sanchita Goswami: sanchita@matrixdubai.com

Sunaira Sohail: sunaira@matrixdubai.com

Noura Tabaa: noura@matrixdubai.com

Or call +971 4 343 0888