Trading and investing platform eToro has unveiled a range of new tools to give users a clearer and more in-depth view of their investment performance while also helping them to make more informed investment decisions.

Designed to help users plan, identify opportunities and benchmark their portfolio against other assets, the new insights provide valuable information on portfolio composition, risk factors and passive income generation.

The updates - available to all eToro users - are as follows:

Portfolio breakdown: eToro users can see how their portfolio is weighted across asset types, sectors, geographies and exchanges, helping them to understand how diversified they are. They can also receive actionable insights on how they can become more diversified across each metric.

Risk insights: Users can now gain a deeper understanding of risk, with information on which assets in their portfolio are raising their risk score. They will also be given a view of the assets which least correlate to those in their portfolio, once again to support diversification.

Expected dividends: Users can see the dividend income they receive from each stock in their portfolio, with detail on how much their portfolio will generate over time, including the expected dividend income from current open positions for the remainder of the year.

Portfolio comparison: Users can now easily compare their portfolio’s performance to a benchmark such as the S&P 500, making it easier to ascertain how they are performing versus the broader market.

“At eToro, we believe that knowledge is the ultimate power when it comes to investing.” said Or Peled, VP Product Strategy and Growth. “Our new cutting-edge portfolio insights are designed to give our users a strategic edge, offering unparalleled clarity on performance, risk, and diversification opportunities. Whether planning for long-term wealth or fine-tuning their investment strategy, we’re equipping our users with the precision and confidence they need to navigate the complexities of the market and achieve their financial goals.”

The launch of the new portfolio tools is the latest in a series of product updates for eToro users in recent months. In October, the business enabled trading in local currencies for eToro Money GBP and EUR accounts. eToro has also greatly expanded the number of stocks available on the platform through collaborations with Deutsche Boerse, London Stock Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market. Further, stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will also be added to the platform in 2025.

-Ends-

The option to trade or invest in EUR or GBP, as well as USD, is only available to eToro users based in Europe and the UK. More information about this feature can be found here.

Media contacts

pr@etoro.com

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 38 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimers:

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

All trades are executed in the eToro Investment Platform. GBP and EUR accounts are provided by eToro Money for the purpose of funding only

Other fees apply. For more information, visit etoro.com/trading/fees.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 51% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

eToro is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, in Cyprus by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia and licensed by the Financial Services Authority in the Seychelles.

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

Regulation and Licence numbers

UK

eToro (UK) Ltd, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”). Firm Reference Number: 583263. Registered in England under Company No. 07973792

Europe

eToro (Europe) Ltd, is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence number 109/10. Registered in Cyprus under Company No. HE 200585.

eToro Money

GBP and EUR accounts are provided by eToro Money UK Ltd for UK clients and by eToro Money Malta Ltd for EU clients, who are authorised for the issuance of e-Money in the UK (FCA FRN 900926) and Malta (the MFSA) respectively.

eToro Money UK Limited (company registration number 07712717) registered address: Maclaren 3B, The Lancastrian Office Centre, Talbot Road, Manchester, M32 0FP. eToro Money UK Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (FRN 900203) for the issuing of electronic money.

eToro Money Malta Limited (company registration number C97952) registered address: 52 St. Christopher Street, Valletta VLT 1462. eToro Money Malta Ltd is authorized & regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and licensed to operate as a Financial Institution under the 2nd and 3rd Schedule of the Financial Institutions Act (Ch. 376 of the Laws of Malta).