Dubai, UAE: etisalat by e& announced today that its Super App GoChat crossed 5 million downloads, achieving this major milestone in less than a year since its official launch, and has now taken a step further by introducing its own GPT-powered chatbot ‘GoChat GPT’.

With the launch of GoChat GPT, consumers can easily access the latest technologies and revolutionise the way everyday tasks are carried out. This is an addition to the plethora of services provided by GoChat Messenger, including but not limited to gathering information, writing text, answering complex questions, or sparking innovative ideas. GoChat GPT will be more than just an assistant; it will be a partner in productivity and exploration. Moreover, GoChat users can now easily share their exchanges with GoChat GPT with their family and friends using GoChat’s chat and chat group functionalities.

To launch GoChat GPT, etisalat by e& has leveraged cutting-edge Generative AI technology running on Microsoft’s Azure Open AI Service to enable subscribers to access the service conveniently and reliably, redefining the future of communications. GoChat GPT does not require users to sign in or sign up for the service and is easily accessible from the chat screen for customers to ask their questions.

The popular messaging app, which only requires a mobile phone number to register, enables UAE residents to connect globally and offers a host of unique features that make it a comprehensive application tailored to the needs of UAE users.

In addition to free HD video and voice calls, the Super App offers local and international money transfers, bill payments, games, the latest news, and much more. It is available for download worldwide on Android and iOS.

With many easy-to-use features, GoChat Messenger offers a variety of 'Buy 1, Get 1 Free' offers, grocery ordering, and various insurance options with exclusive discounts. Users can also keep up to date with their favourite brands through GoChat channels and earn rewards by referring friends and family through the 'Invite and Earn' offer.

For users looking for an extra touch of exclusivity, GoChat Messenger's VIP membership enhances their experience with unique benefits including VIP status, exclusive stickers, an ad-free environment, the ability to customise the app's home screen icon, and more.

