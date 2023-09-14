Dubai: etisalat by e& today announced free calls from UAE networks to Libya as a expression of solidarity to support customers, colleagues and their loved ones affected by the floods demonstrating its commitment to ongoing efforts in the country.

etisalat by e& UAE customers who are Libyan nationals will receive 30 free international minutes to call for a week until 20th September, and while all its customers who are on the roaming network in Libya will benefit from unlimited outgoing minutes and 30 incoming minutes for six days.

This is in line with etisalat by e&’s commitment to supporting UAE government’s flood relief efforts and joining hands to making a lasting impact and bringing stability to the affected communities. Social responsibility and community support is a core of part of its operations especially at this critical moment where collective actions make a meaningful different in the lives of those affected and work towards recovery and healing.

Additional information on the special offers can be found on www.etisalat.ae/calllibya