Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is advancing its strategy to drive sustainable growth in the exhibitions and business tourism sector, delivering record performance in the first quarter of 2026 with over 350,000 visitors across 12 major international and local exhibitions and events.

These events brought together more than 1,500 exhibitors representing companies and brands from 40 countries, reinforcing the Centre’s global reach within its annual portfolio of 95 exhibitions.

Expo Sharjah commenced its Q1 agenda with SteelFab 2026, the largest trade show for metalworking and steel fabrication in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, hosting over 350 exhibitors representing more than 600 leading local and international brands. Spanning 25,000 square metres, SteelFab 2026 marked a major milestone as the first exhibition to adopt fully integrated, AI-powered digital exhibition technologies.

This year’s edition of SteelFab introduced AetherEx, a digital twin platform that allows exhibitors to maintain their market visibility, showcase their products, and stay connected with global audiences long after the physical show ends. The platform facilitates the creation and management of comprehensive and sustainable virtual pavilions to display products and technical solutions through innovative interactive formats.

SteelFab 2026 also featured live demonstrations that highlighted the latest technological advancements and solutions shaping the steel and metalworking sector. Exhibits included cost-efficient laser systems, CNC machinery, and AI- powered robots for complex steel manufacturing processes.

In line with its international expansion strategy, Expo Centre Sharjah advanced strategic cooperation efforts with leading global exhibition organisers, including Germany’s Messe Essen, organiser of SCHWEISSEN & SCHNEIDEN—the Essen Cutting and Welding Fair, one of Europe’s premier trade shows for the welding and joining industries.

This collaboration was discussed during the German delegation’s visit to SteelFab 2026, aiming to develop smart solutions that empower steel manufacturers, facilitate knowledge transfer, and support technology localisation. As an industrial hub, Sharjah accounts for around 35% of the UAE's manufacturing facilities, making it a strategic partner in such initiatives.

The Centre also conducted high-level meetings with industry counterparts to exchange best practices in the exhibitions and conferences sector. These gatherings aimed to attract more major international events to Sharjah and enhance the emirate’s global competitiveness.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, reiterated SCCI’s commitment to supporting Expo Centre Sharjah in advancing a future-ready exhibitions ecosystem aligned with global economic shifts and emerging sector requirements.

He noted that strategic investment in exhibition infrastructure and associated smart technologies is critical to enhancing Sharjah’s competitiveness, attracting high-value partnerships that support the diversification and expansion of the national economy’s productive and knowledge-driven base.

For his part, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated the Centre’s Q1 performance reflects its flexible operating model that embeds advanced technologies, including AI and digital twins, into core exhibition workflows. He added that this approach positions the Centre as a regional leader in redefining exhibitor and visitor experiences.

He further noted that Expo Centre Sharjah has demonstrated strong resilience and adaptability to evolving economic and technological dynamics by diversifying its portfolio across key sectors, including heavy industry, real estate, jewellery, sustainable agriculture, and seasonal retail. This, in turn, reflects Sharjah’s economic structure and addresses the needs of both business and consumer markets.

During the first quarter of the year, Expo Centre Sharjah hosted the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2026” featuring record-breaking participation of over 120 entities, including major real estate development and investment companies. More than 200 newly launched property projects were showcased across residential, commercial, industrial and investment segments.

ACRES 2026 marked the launch of Sharjah’s first escrow account system for real estate projects. The system was designed to protect buyer funds, promote governance and transparency principles, and strengthen investor confidence in the emirate’s property market.

Visitors and investors benefited from strategic government incentives, including a 50% reduction in real estate registration fees for sale and purchase transactions conducted during the exhibition, as approved by the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Q1 2026 event calendar also included the seventh edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show 2026, which concluded on a high note drawing a large turnout of visitors throughout its five-day duration. Spanning 12,000 square metres, the exhibition featured over 180 jewellery makers and more than 500 top local and global brands from the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, presenting cutting-edge collections of gold, silver, and diamond jewellery alongside gemstones, natural pearls, and luxury watches.

This year’s edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show marked the first-time launch of “The Luxury Pavilion”, an exclusive high-end zone curated for elite jewellery houses and bespoke designs. It also hosted the second edition of the "Sharjah Pearls Exhibition", highlighting the UAE’s authentic maritime heritage

Expo Centre Sharjah demonstrated strong operational performance in the consumer retail sector, as Ramadan Nights 2026 achieved exceptional success, attracting more than 150,000 visitors within just 13 days, contributing significantly to total Q1 footfall.

This year’s edition featured over 210 exhibitors representing major retailers and upwards of 700 leading international and local brands, offering promotional deals and discounts of more than 75 per cent on a broad selection of products, effectively driving retail activity and surpassing sales expectations. The exhibition also supported the objectives of the UAE’s ‘Year of Family,’ delivering an integrated experience that combined retail with cultural and entertainment activities, particularly through the “Heritage Village.”

Expo Centre Sharjah’s activities extended to Sharjah’s Central and Eastern regions, as the third edition of the Al Dhaid Agricultural Exhibition took place at Expo Al Dhaid during the first quarter of the year. The exhibition brought together over 40 leading companies and industry experts, showcasing the latest solutions and innovations in agricultural systems and irrigation technologies.

Expo Khorfakkan delivered solid performance through a portfolio of commercial and entertainment exhibitions focused on empowering productive families and local entrepreneurs. The centre also provided an integrated Ramadan experience, blending retail offerings with community-driven activities to enhance visitor engagement and support local business growth.

Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host a diverse lineup of upcoming economic events and exhibitions. These range from large-scale commercial and consumer-focused exhibitions targeting mass audiences, including seasonal shopping festivals such as Winter Clearance Sale and Summer Sale (Back to School), to furniture, jewellery, and perfume exhibitions.

The agenda also includes specialised economic and technological events focusing on key sectors such as automotive, industry, asset management, and future mobility, in addition to international cultural and knowledge-based exhibitions.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com