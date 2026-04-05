Muscat: Reinforcing its position as one of the Sultanate’s most dynamic and trusted financial institutions, Sohar International has been recognized as the ‘Best Brand in Oman’ at the prestigious Alam Al-Iktisaad Top Brands in Oman Awards 2026. This accolade highlights the Bank’s continued success in cultivating a powerful, future-ready brand built on innovation, trust, and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. During the ceremony, Dr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer, was also honoured with the ‘Marketing Leader of the Year’ award, further underscoring the Bank’s leadership in shaping impactful brand strategies.

The recognition reflects Sohar International’s strategic vision of redefining banking beyond financial services. Anchored in a customer-centric approach and driven by digital innovation, the Bank has consistently focused on creating long-term value. By enhancing its offerings and delivering seamless, experience-led solutions, Sohar International has strengthened its brand equity, deepened connections with stakeholders, and solidified its position as a leading partner of choice for individuals, businesses, and institutions across Oman.

Commenting on this achievement, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: “Winning the Best Brand in Oman award reflects the strong trust our customers and partners place in our journey, and underscores the success of our approach in building a corporate identity grounded in sustainable value and purposeful innovation. The strength of our brand stems from the clarity of our vision and our commitment to delivering advanced banking experiences that align with evolving customer aspirations and empower them to achieve their goals with confidence. As an active partner in supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, we continue to leverage our institutional capabilities, digital platforms, and strategic partnerships to contribute to economic diversification and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy. We remain committed to strengthening our brand as a symbol of trust and progress, reflecting our dedication to supporting a more dynamic and sustainable economy, and delivering tangible positive impact for our customers, communities, and the Sultanate as a whole.”

A distinguished leader in the field of marketing and brand strategy, Dr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi has played a pivotal role in shaping Sohar International’s brand transformation. Under his leadership within the branding space, the Bank has successfully redefined its market positioning, driving impactful campaigns and initiatives that resonate with diverse audiences while reinforcing its commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable growth.

Over the past year, Sohar International has significantly invested in elevating its brand presence, ensuring that its communications align with its broader vision of supporting Oman’s economic diversification and sustainable growth. By combining purpose-driven initiatives with compelling storytelling, the Bank has cultivated a brand identity that reflects not only financial strength but also reliability, societal impact, and forward-thinking leadership.

The Alam Al-Iktisaad Top Brands in Oman Awards celebrate excellence across industries, honouring organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance in brand development, market influence, and customer engagement. Sohar International’s recognition in this category underscores its ability to distinguish itself in a competitive market through a unique brand identity and a forward-looking strategic approach.

As Sohar International advances on its growth journey, the Bank is dedicated to further enhancing its brand leadership by embracing innovation, anticipating customer needs, and delivering meaningful experiences. Beyond banking, Sohar International is committed to contributing to Oman’s economic and social progress through initiatives that foster community development, encourage sustainable practices, and support emerging sectors. By reinforcing its values of trust, transparency, and innovation, the Bank continues to set new benchmarks for excellence in Oman’s financial landscape while empowering individuals and businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om