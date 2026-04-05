Kuwait City – Boursa Kuwait held its ordinary general assembly meeting for the year 2025 today, Sunday, 5 April 2026, chaired by Chairman Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, with an attendance rate of 70.31% of shareholders.

During the meeting, the assembly approved all items on its agenda, foremost among them the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 127 fils per share, totaling 25,498,520 Kuwaiti dinars (twenty-five million, four hundred ninety-eight thousand, five hundred and twenty Kuwaiti dinars only).

These dividends are payable to shareholders registered in the company's records at the end of the entitlement date, set for 20 April 2026, and will be distributed to shareholders on 23 April 2026.

The assembly also approved the Board of Directors' report, the auditor's report, and the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, in addition to the corporate governance report, the audit committee report, and the remuneration of the Board of Directors members. The appointment of Ms. Shaikha Adnan AlFulaij from Ernst & Young – AlAiban, AlOsaimi & Partners – as auditor for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2026 was also approved.

Chairman Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi opened his speech during the general assembly stating: "We acknowledge the exceptional circumstances and accelerating challenges facing the region and affirm our pride and absolute confidence in the wise policies and sound approach of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah – may God protect and preseve him, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah – may God protect and preserve them – and the political leadership, which serves as a safety valve for our economic and national stability in the face of changes.”

“At Boursa Kuwait, we draw from this vision our determination to continue the journey, praying to Almighty God to protect Kuwait, its leadership and people, and to bless it with the grace of security and stability," he added.

Al-Kharafi also commended the exceptional efforts of frontline personnel safeguarding the nation during this challenging period, extending his sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the martyrs.

The Boursa Kuwait Chairman reviewed the company's performance during 2025, emphasizing that it achieved numerous accomplishments throughout the year, despite the challenges, trade tensions, and geopolitical turmoil witnessed in the global economic environment.

He said: "The year 2025 marked a milestone in the institutional maturity of Boursa Kuwait, as the company continued to implement an integrated strategy that balances sustainable growth with institutional discipline, combining the development of operational infrastructure with the reinforcement of governance practices, thereby supporting performance sustainability and providing a clear long-term vision.”

“In an environment of increasing levels of global economic uncertainty and evolving geopolitical challenges, the Kuwaiti capital market has proven its resilience and ability to adapt to challenges, thanks to the reform-oriented economic policies and a financial system operating within well-established regulatory and operational frameworks," stated Al-Kharafi.

Boursa Kuwait continues to adapt to regional geopolitical changes by adopting a proactive approach focused on risk management and enhancing operational readiness. This has maintained market stability and the continuity of its performance, while efficiently moving forward with the implementation of strategic priorities, reflecting the robustness of the bourse's operational model and its ability to respond to various challenges.

Al-Kharafi highlighted Boursa Kuwait’s exceptional performance during 2025, as the company's net profit increased by 55.01% to reach 28.18 million Kuwaiti dinars, while operating revenue grew by 38.60% to KD 50.33 million. Operating net profit amounted to KD 34.54 million, achieving growth of approximately 54.21%.

Boursa Kuwait also continued to strengthen its financial robustness, as total assets increased to KD 142.90 million, achieving a growth of 13.28, while shareholder equity rose by 17.35% to KD 79.27 million. Earnings per share increased by 55.01% to 140.36 fils for the year ended 31 December 2025, reaffirming the sustainability of returns and the improvement in earnings.

"Boursa Kuwait continued its role as a key driver of market development through qualitative initiatives that enhanced liquidity, expanded the investor base and facilitated the entry of foreign capital, in line with 'Kuwait Vision 2035' and the state's development plan to diversify the economy and double its size over the next decade," stated Al-Kharafi.

The year 2025 witnessed a landmark milestone in the market development journey with the launch of the second part of the third phase of the Market Development Program (MD 3.2), a pivotal step that enhanced market efficiency, increased liquidity, and strengthened its competitiveness.

MD 3.2 included an integrated package of operational and regulatory infrastructure development initiatives, as well as the expansion of investment products in the Kuwaiti capital market, including the launch of the Central Counterparty (CCP) system, which contributes to reducing risks and enhancing the efficiency of clearing and settlement operations in line with the best international standards.

It also included the completion of cash settlement through settlement banks and via the Central Bank of Kuwait's "KASSIP" system, alongside the upgrade of brokerage firms' business model to "Qualified Broker," a step representing a qualitative shift in market structuring. MD 3.2 also included the creation of sub-account numbers within omnibus accounts, enhancing transparency levels and improving the accuracy of monitoring and supervision.

Additionally, technical infrastructure was upgraded, and necessary technical tests were completed in cooperation with relevant authorities, in preparation for the listing and trading of new financial instruments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fixed-income instruments such as bonds and sukuk. This contributed to the diversification of investment products and the deepening of the market.

MD 3.2 was the result of integrated efforts and high-level institutional coordination between Boursa Kuwait, the Capital Markets Authority, the Central Bank of Kuwait and the Kuwait Clearing Company, with advanced alignment between regulatory, technical and operational frameworks, enhancing the market's readiness to transition to more advanced and mature stages.

The Boursa Kuwait Chairman concluded his speech by extending his thanks to the shareholders of Boursa Kuwait Securities Company for their trust and continuous support, which contributed to solidifying the company’s position as a leading financial market in the region, supporting its role in diversifying the national economy and advancing the transformation to an advanced financial, cultural and investment hub in the region.

He also expressed his gratitude to the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management for their contributions in guiding the company's strategic direction and developing the Kuwaiti capital market and extended his appreciation to all Boursa Kuwait employees for their dedicated efforts and vital role in achieving the company's strategic objectives.

Boursa Kuwait continued its efforts to deepen the Kuwaiti capital market and expand its base during 2025, as the year witnessed the listing of Action Energy Company in the energy sector of the "Premier” Market, bringing the total number of listed companies to 140, of which 34 are listed on the "Premier” Market. The company’s listing process included a primary and secondary offering of approximately 260 million shares, representing about 45.9% of the company's capital.

The bourse also launched the "Emerging Companies” Market, supporting entrepreneurship and enabling promising ventures to access more flexible financing channels within a balanced regulatory environment that enhances investor confidence and aligns with global best practices. part of a collaborative effort between the capital market apparatus, the launch comes in line with a strategic vision aimed at building a diversified and sustainable economy led by the private sector.

In addition, requirements for the "Main” Market were developed to facilitate the listing of companies, particularly family-owned businesses, to enhance sectoral diversity and enrich available investment opportunities.

Record Numbers and a Qualitative Leap

In remarks highlighting Boursa Kuwait’s exceptional achievements, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohammed Saud Al-Osaimi affirmed that the development of the Kuwaiti capital market, which is in line with global best practices, contributed to enhancing investor confidence and was directly reflected in market performance, which achieved a qualitative leap during 2025, recording record figures across various indicators.

“Trading value increased by 79.26% to reach KD 26.58 billion, while trading volume reached 117.43 billion shares, a growth of 71.48%. The market also witnessed an expansion in trading activity, with the number of transactions rising by 54.57%, surpassing six million transactions and marking the highest annual growth rate since the establishment of Boursa Kuwait,” he said.

Al-Osaimi also pointed to the bourse's efforts to enhance market efficiency and strengthen its competitiveness and attractiveness to investors, which was reflected in comprehensive growth across key indicators. Total market capitalization increased by 22.05%, while the “Premier” Market index rose by 21.17%, the “Main” Market index by 20.20%, with the All-Share Index rising by 20.99%, all reaching unprecedented levels.

The CEO also stated that the market witnessed a notable acceleration in capital movement, with the the turnover ratio reaching 50%, reflecting the deepening of the market and the accelerated movement of capital.

Meanwhile, market makers continued their upward trajectory, with total trades reaching approximately KD 5.38 billion in 2025, representing an increase of 88.63% and reflecting their growing role in market activity.

Active accounts also increased by 111.52% to reach approximately 477 thousand accounts, a notable expansion of the Kuwaiti capital market’s investor base, while institutional investors rose by 63.84%, enhancing market stability and improving liquidity quality.

“The “Premier” Market maintained its share of the largest portion of market capitalization, which reached approximately KD 43.85 billion, recording a growth of 24.12%. It also saw the trading of 43.08 billion shares worth KD 14.97 billion across approximately 2.42 million transactions,” said Al-Osaimi.

“Meanwhile, the “Main” Market emerged as an effective driver of trading volumes, with active trading exceeding 73.70 billion shares worth nearly KD 11.6 billion through over 3.61 million transactions. Its market capitalization reached KD 9.34 billion, rising by 13.21%, which is a clear indication of the growing interest of investors in mid-cap and growth companies for the purpose of diversifying their investment portfolios," he said.

Al-Osaimi concluded his remarks by extending his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors for their confidence in Boursa Kuwait’s Executive Management and their continuous support in achieving the company's strategy.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to the Capital Markets Authority, the Kuwait Clearing Company and the supporters of the Kuwaiti capital market apparatus for their constructive cooperation. I also value the efforts of all Boursa Kuwait employees, who contributed with their dedication and competence to the implementation of transformation plans and the achievement of these remarkable results,” he added.

Al-Osaimi also reaffirmed Boursa Kuwait's commitment to the development of products and services, enhancing innovation and investing in technical infrastructure and national talent to support Kuwait's position as a regional financial hub that is attractive to capital and a key contributor to the state's aspirations for sustainable economic development.

The exceptional results and figures of 2025 represent a new chapter of success for Boursa Kuwait, affirming the strength of its foundations and its ability to transform accelerating challenges into genuine growth opportunities.

Driven by its commitment to diversifying products and services in line with global best practices, Boursa Kuwait leverages its advanced infrastructure and strong investor confidence to remain a cornerstone of the national economy and a premier investment destination supporting Kuwait’s vision for sustainable development.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

For further information, please contact:

Ahmad Rashed Alowaish

PR and Media Manager - Boursa Kuwait

Email: aalowaish@boursakuwait.com.kw