Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have successfully completed a proof of concept (PoC) deploying 5G Standalone (SA) using millimeter wave (mmWave) extended range technology in residential areas across the UAE.

The trial leveraged Ericsson's latest mmWave radio solution, AIR 5343, alongside advanced software features to achieve gigabit speeds across coverage areas, extended capacity for high-demand applications, boosted coverage in residential neighbourhoods, and faster rollout of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. It will enable more households to access du's high-performance FWA services across residential areas throughout the UAE.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "du continues to bring the latest and most innovative connectivity solutions to our customers. Leveraging mmWave extended range with Ericsson, we are enhancing our Fixed Wireless Access services and reinforcing the UAE's position as a 5G leader. This proof of concept helps us explore how advanced 5G technologies can improve service delivery, create new customer offerings, and strengthen our role in shaping the UAE's digital infrastructure."

The project marks the first implementation of mmWave extended range technology in the UAE, representing a milestone in the countries' 5G evolution. The successful PoC builds upon the long-standing partnership between Ericsson and du, with Ericsson serving as a key technology partner in du's Radio Access Network infrastructure.

Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf said: "This PoC with du represents a significant advancement for 5G Standalone deployment in the UAE. Together, we are demonstrating how mmWave extended range technology can transform Fixed Wireless Access while showcasing the benefits of enhanced spectrum utilization for both operators and end users. This reflects our ongoing commitment to exploring practical deployments that address real market demand."

The trial utilized macro deployment architecture to deliver high-capacity, high-performance FWA services, demonstrating the viability of mmWave technology for residential broadband applications in the UAE market. The collaboration supports the UAE's Vision 2031 by accelerating digital transformation and establishing the foundation for next-generation connectivity services across the nation.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.