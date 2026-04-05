Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently announced the official launch of Samsung Browser for Windows, extending its popular mobile browser experience to PC with seamless cross-device continuity and new agentic AI capabilities designed to make the browsing experience easier and more intuitive.

Browse Seamlessly From Mobile to PC

Samsung Browser for Windows bridges the gap between devices, allowing users to seamlessly continue browsing as they move between mobile and PC. Beyond simple synchronization of bookmarks and browsing history, users can pick up exactly where they left off.

For instance, users can continue exploring the same webpage when moving between mobile and PC, creating a more seamless cross-device experience.

With Samsung Pass integration, users can securely store personal information and sign in to websites or autofill profiles with ease.

A New Way to Experience the Web With Agentic AI

Samsung is introducing a new AI-powered assistant built into Samsung Browser that brings agentic AI directly into the browsing experience in partnership with Perplexity. Samsung Browser is designed to understand natural language and the context of the page users are viewing, as well as activity across tabs, making it easier to explore content and take action. This new layer of intelligence does more than answer questions about the webpage, enabling users to manage tabs, navigate browsing history and stay productive without ever leaving the browser.

Intelligent Content Understanding and Comprehensive Response: Samsung Browser understands the specific context of the webpage users are currently viewing to provide more relevant and optimized solutions. For instance, while planning a trip to Seoul, users can ask the browser to create a four-day travel plan based on the page currently in view. Samsung Browser analyzes the content and generates a structured plan that can be easily organized and customized in the user’s preferred format.

A Faster, Smarter Way to Search: Powered by advanced natural language understanding, Samsung Browser enables users to browse the web with speed and efficiency. Users can now get the right information instantly without manually sifting through countless webpages. Furthermore, Samsung Browser extends this intelligence to video content; by understanding the context within a video, it can find the specific part users are looking for and start playback from that exact moment.

Retrieving the Right Page From Browsing History: Instead of relying on keywords or dates, users can search their browsing history using natural language to find things like the smartwatch they were looking at last week.

Multi-tab Context Awareness: Users no longer need to click through multiple tabs to compare information. Samsung Browser can summarize and compare content across multiple tabs all at once. This makes it easy to get key insights from different sources in a single view.

Availability

Samsung Browser for Windows will be available on devices running Windows 11 and Windows 10 (version 1809 and above). Agentic AI features in Samsung Browser on both Windows and Android are currently supported in South Korea and the United States, with expansion to additional markets expected in the future. Users can learn more about Samsung Browser at browser.samsung.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.