etisalat by e& informs its valued customers that it will discontinue beIN supplied channels due to commercial reasons, effective 1st June 2023.

etisalat by e& remains committed to providing premium entertainment and sports options to its customers at affordable prices. While beIN content will no longer be available on eLife TV, we will continue to invest in sports content to deliver to our customers an extensive range of popular sports both directly and via our partners. This already includes AFC football, international cricket like the T20 World Cup and IPL, Italian Serie A football, rugby, UFC, Formula 1, pro cycling, and international golf among many others.

Customers with eLife packages where beIN content was previously bundled will now receive an automatic and ongoing monthly discount of AED 184 on their bill for the period starting from 1st June 2023 onwards. Customers may change, downgrade or cease the affected eLife packages without penalty prior to the 30th of September 2023.

For customers subscribed to beIN as an add-on to their eLife service, the recurring add-on fees for the service will no longer be charged starting from 1st June 2023 and any exit charges for the beIN add-on will be waived.

Business customers will be contacted directly.

Customers who wish to continue accessing beIN content can do so directly through beIN official channels.

www.etisalat.ae/bein.