Dubai, UAE: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New York University Abu Dhabi to explore areas of collaboration in electricity and water. The exploration aims to identify and evaluate potential AI applications in the energy and water sectors that will be mutually beneficial to both parties.

The agreement was officially signed on the sidelines of IDRA World Congress, a biennial event hosted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy. This congress serves as a vital platform for global experts to share knowledge and discuss sustainable water solutions, focusing on desalination and advanced water treatment.

The collaboration between EtihadWE and New York University Abu Dhabi will be overseen by a steering committee tasked with evaluating and analysing the feasibility of each potential area of collaboration. These include AI applications for predictive analytics, real-time energy demand forecasting, non-technical loss detection, consumer energy usage optimisation, advanced machine learning models, and knowledge exchange and capacity building.

Working groups will also be set up to work with the steering committee and help facilitate the development and implementation of collaboration areas.

EtihadWE and New York University Abu Dhabi will contribute resources, expertise, and data, with the potential for future agreements based on the outcomes of the collaboration.

EtihadWE CEO, Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali said: “Population increase in the Northern Emirates, combined with industrial and commercial growth, has meant rising demand for utilities. Through this MoU, we can explore new ways to capitalise on the opportunities AI presents, improving water security and aligning energy sector growth with the UAE’s overarching Net Zero goals.”

Eng, Ali added: “Our MoU with New York University Abu Dhabi marks another major collaboration by EtihadWE to deliver exceptional, seamless experiences for our valued customers.”

NYUAD Provost Dr Arlie Petters said, "NYU Abu Dhabi is dedicated to advancing research and innovation through meaningful collaborations. This partnership with Etihad Water and Electricity exemplifies our dedication to using advanced technology, such as AI, to drive sustainable solutions in the energy and water sectors. Together, we aim to pave the way for smarter, more efficient systems that benefit communities and align with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future."

In a deliberate strategy to diversify its business and respond to consumer demand, EtihadWE has invested heavily in technological innovation, including AI. The company has injected Dh 5 billion into its water business over the last five years to bolster distribution and transmission. Advanced technologies like data loggers, acoustic inspection and SmartBall are proving effective in helping identify unusual patterns in flow rate along the EtihadWE water network that could indicate potential leaks.

A large-scale smart meter rollout has enabled EtihadWE to give its customers real-time information regarding their personal consumption. This has been combined with a new mobile application allowing customers to access their bills and other details about their accounts, and an AI-powered chatbot that can respond to simple enquiries.

The new MoU will draw on the strengths and expertise of EtihadWE and New York University Abu Dhabi to accelerate adoption of AI and advanced technology in the water and energy sectors. This initiative is a continuation of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance service efficiency and sustainability, which also included signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Systems Limited MEA - Techvista last October.