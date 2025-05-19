Dubai, UAE: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) customers will soon be able to earn loyalty points by paying their utility bills on time, thanks to the company’s partnership with Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) to integrate the EmCan loyalty program.

This collaboration forms part of EtihadWE and Emarat’s ongoing efforts to build strategic partnerships that deliver added value and prioritise customer needs. It also marks a pioneering step in the UAE’s utility sector, with EtihadWE becoming the first utility provider to integrate with a nationwide rewards platform through a dedicated loyalty program. Through the integration with EmCan, EtihadWE customers will be able to earn loyalty EmCoins — redeemable across a wide network of EmCan partner outlets — transforming everyday transactions into rewarding experiences.

EmCan, developed and operated by Emarat, is a comprehensive loyalty program that rewards members for their daily spending. Points can be earned and redeemed at Emarat service stations, convenience stores, and a wide variety of participating retail, dining, and lifestyle outlets across the UAE — making routine purchases more rewarding.

“Consumers have always been at the heart of EtihadWE’s strategy — from households and farms to heavy industry,” said Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE. “With decades of experience delivering reliable services, we are evolving as a truly customer-centric organisation — one that champions exceptional service, competitive tariffs, and innovative solutions that maximise savings and satisfaction.

This partnership with Emarat is a clear example of how we embrace innovation to deliver tangible value. By rewarding simple, everyday activities like paying utility bills, we are building deeper connections with our customers and delivering experiences that reflect our promise of service excellence and peace of mind.”

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emarat, highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating: “Our collaboration with EtihadWE marks a key milestone in extending the EmCan ecosystem into essential public services, enabling customers to earn meaningful rewards through routine actions like paying utility bills. Through this partnership, we aim to build a more connected, customer-centric future—where convenience and value go hand in hand.

At Emarat, we believe that customer loyalty should be recognised across all aspects of everyday life”.

The partnership reflects a shared vision between EtihadWE and Emarat to deliver seamless, customer-focused services through smart integration and operational collaboration. Loyalty points will be automatically earned via EtihadWE’s secure digital platforms and authorised payment channels, provided payments are made promptly — offering customers a smooth, secure, and effortless experience.

Beyond convenience, the initiative rewards timely payments, responsible usage, and engagement with wider sustainability initiatives, strengthening EtihadWE’s commitment to customer satisfaction and long-term value creation.