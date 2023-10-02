  • Abu Dhabi’s strengthen its links around the world, delivering greater choice and experiences for residents and visitors

ABU DHABI, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has made good its promise of growth and greater connectivity by starting flights to three key destinations.

Inaugural services to Dusseldorf, Germany (DUS) began on September 28, followed the next day by Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH) and then Osaka, Japan (KIX) on October 1.

Meanwhile the airline unveiled increased frequencies to popular destinations Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (KUL) and Colombo, Sri Lanka (CMB).

The flights are part of a package of new routes and increased frequencies designed to meet customer demand for more opportunities to visit Abu Dhabi and provide even more connectivity to Etihad’s growing global network.

"The new flights are the next important steps as we enhance our network delivering greater connectivity for our guests,and serving their demand for more opportunities to visit Abu Dhabi,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

“We are helping accelerate economic growth for the city by providing more travel options and seamless connections, ensuring it’s easier for guests to visit Abu Dhabi either as a destination, or as part of a stopover as they explore our growing global network.”

Etihad has already announced the launch of nine new destinations this year, including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St Petersburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Osaka, and Boston. In addition, the airline recently announced new routes to the Indian Subcontinent, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, to be launched in January 2024.

To complement these developments, Etihad has made several recent network changes and frequency adds to enhance travel options and connectivity. Highlights include:

Improved Departure Times: Enhanced passenger convenience with adjusted departure times for European and Asian destinations.

Expanded Frequencies: Increased regularity to Chennai (MAA), Colombo (CMB) Islamabad (ISB), Kochi (COK), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Madrid (MAD), Milan (MXP), Munich (MUC), Rome (FCO), and Phuket (HKT) offer travellers more choice while improving travel options and connectivity.

  • Cairo (CAI): An additional 5 flights per week to make triple daily operations to Cairo, effective from 1 Jan, strengthening the link between Abu Dhabi and the Egyptian capital.
  • Colombo (CMB): 7 direct flights per week with 3 flights effective from 1 Dec and 4 flights effective from 1 Jan,increasing to 10 per week from May 2024, further enhancing travel options to this destination.
  • Kuala Lumpur (KUL): Double daily from 15 Jan, 2024
  • Maldives (MLE): An additional 7 flights per week, with 3 flights effective from 1 Dec and 4 flights effective from 1 Jan

Destinations

Change

Total Frequency

Start Date

Dusseldorf

New route

3 per week

28 September 2023

Copenhagen

New route

4 per week

29 September 2023

Osaka

New route

5 per week

1 October 2023

Lisbon

Extended year-round

3 per week

29 October 2023

St Petersburg

New route

3 per week

29 October 2023

Kozhikode

New route

7 per week

1 January 2024

Thiruvananthapuram

New route

7 per week

1 January 2024

Boston

New route

4 per week

31 March 2024

Chennai

+7 per week

21 per week

15 September 2023

Frankfurt

+4 per week

11 per week

29 October 2023

Rome

+4 per week

11 per week

4 November 2023

Amsterdam

Retimed

7 per week

21 November 2023

Kochi

+8 per week

21 per week

21 November 2023

Madrid

+3 per week

10 per week

21 November 2023

Milan

+3 per week

10 per week

21 November 2023

Munich

+3 per week

10 per week

21 November 2023

Phuket

+7 per week

14 per week

21 November 2023

Moscow

Retimed

7 per week

1 December 2023

Cairo

+5 per week

21 per week

1 January 2024

Colombo

7 direct per week

10 direct per week

7 per week

10 per week

1 January 2024

May 2024

Islamabad

+2 per week

14 per week

1 January 2024

Maldives (Male)

+7 per week

14 per week

1 January 2024

