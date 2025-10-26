The results, from 6.9Gbps peak speeds to sustained 4Gbps performance over 10 kilometers, highlight how advanced mmWave solutions can bridge the digital divide while enabling Saudi Arabia's ambitious 10G Society vision.

Riyadh: Etihad Salam Telecom Company (“Salam”), in collaboration with Huawei, has successfully completed a groundbreaking multi-scenario trial of millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G Advance technology. This POC was conducted Using an experimental license for frequency use from CST. Using Huawei’s state-of-the-art equipment, the trial demonstrated Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connectivity with peak throughput of 6.9Gbps at short distance, 5Gbps at 6 Kilometer medium distance. Laying the foundation for Saudi Arabia’s 10G Society vision, and showcasing the speeds and capabilities of 5G-Advance. The trial also sustained high-speed connectivity of 4Gbps over an extended range of 10 kilometers, proving both extreme capacity and wide-area coverage.

This achievement highlights the flexibility and maturity of mmWave technology, proving its capability to deliver both ultra-high capacity in dense urban environments and long-reach coverage for suburban and rural areas. Salam’s vision is to be Saudi Arabia’s most trusted digital partner, bold, human-first, and built to empower.

Abdullatif AlSaeed, CTO of Etihad Salam Telecom Company, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing 5G markets in the Middle East, driven by demand for ultra-HD streaming, industrial IoT, and smart city applications. Through this successful mmWave trial with Huawei, Salam has demonstrated its ability to deliver world-class connectivity solutions. Whether for ultra-fast home broadband or enabling future of enterprise connectivity, we are proud to bring such innovations to the Kingdom.”

mmWave 5G technology offers transformative connectivity solutions across multiple sectors. For households, FWA-Like Fiber (FLF) delivers multi-gigabit internet speeds in areas where traditional fiber deployment is prohibitively expensive or significantly delayed, ensuring nationwide digital inclusion and bridging the connectivity gap. FWA accounts for 20% of broadband connections in Saudi Arabia, showing strong adoption due to ease of deployment and wide availability.

In enterprise environments, industries such as oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and logistics can harness private 5G mmWave networks to enable ultra-low latency and high-capacity communications essential for automation, robotics, and predictive maintenance operations.

Additionally, high footfall areas such as airports, event and venue connectivity benefit tremendously from mmWave technology, as stadiums, expos, and festivals can effectively manage massive traffic surges while providing seamless streaming capabilities, immersive digital services, and enhanced fan engagement experiences that meet the demanding connectivity requirements of large-scale gatherings.

The trial directly supports the vision for building a 10G Society, where citizens and industries benefit from gigabit-level connectivity nationwide. By demonstrating both multi-gigabit throughput and long-range wireless coverage, proving how mmWave 5G can be a cornerstone in achieving this vision. For Salam, these results reinforce its role as a frontrunner in bringing innovative connectivity solutions to the Saudi market. This successful trial demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s technological supremacy in 5G and positions the Kingdom as a pioneer in advanced wireless innovation, fully aligned with the goals of Vision 2030 to build a digitally empowered society and economy.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. Recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest-growing and most innovative telecom brand, Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Its subsidiaries, Salam Mobile Telecom Company and Technical Links Services (TLS) ensure the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless connectivity across the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: www.salam.sa