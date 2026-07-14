Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etihad Rail hosted a recognition ceremony honouring the strategic partners who played a critical role in delivering the UAE’s national passenger rail service ahead of schedule, marking a key milestone in the journey from vision to reality.



The ceremony reflected the collective contribution of international and local partners whose expertise supported the delivery of a modern, reliable and integrated railway network in less than five years.



Awards were presented by H.E. Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, to National Projects Construction (NPC), National Infrastructure Construction Company (NICC), Jacobs, and Dorsch Holding GmbH, Unique Options N Interior Designs, Certifier S.A, and a number of employees from the Etihad Rail Projects team, in recognition of their contributions to the development and delivery of the passenger network.



Beyond those recognised, the delivery of passenger rail in the UAE has been enabled by a broader ecosystem of partners supporting operations, systems, and rolling stock.



Keolis, a recognised international passenger operator with an impeccable safety record has worked alongside Etihad Rail as a partner in Etihad Rail Mobility to deliver a world-class customer experience and a seamless passenger journey. Since the formation of the joint venture, Keolis has worked alongside Etihad Rail to establish the operational foundations for implementing international best practices, developing operational procedures, and supporting the integration of systems, people and processes.



Hitachi Rail has also played a central role in designing a safe, efficient, and future-ready railway system, as master systems integrator, delivering telecommunications, supervision and cybersecurity systems across stations, while also supporting the passenger digital experience for ticketing, and payments.



Rolling stock for the passenger network has been supplied by CAF, a leading Spanish train manufacturer, and CRRC, one of the world’s largest rail equipment manufacturers from China. Their trains form part of the fleet supporting passenger operations, integrating advanced engineering, passenger comfort and operational performance tailored to the UAE’s environment.



Eng. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail, said: “Under the guidance of the UAE’s leadership, we are delivering infrastructure that not only serves today’s needs but helps shape the nation’s future. Passenger rail is a powerful example of that vision in action, creating new connections between communities, supporting economic prosperity, and contributing to a more sustainable and connected UAE."



Together with our partners, in less than five years, we have delivered a project that has moved from national vision to a reality that people can now experience for themselves. Delivering this railway ahead of schedule reflects what can be achieved through true collaboration, as each partner has played a critical role in shaping a network that will connect people, communities and opportunities across the UAE for generations to come.”



Etihad Rail has also obtained the Safety Authorisation from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the mandatory regulatory approval required to commence passenger rail services across the country. This achievement confirms that Etihad Rail’s railway network, infrastructure, and operational processes fully comply with the safety and regulatory requirements established by the UAE’s railway sector regulator.



Frédéric Van Heems, Keolis Group Chairman and CEO, said: "The launch of passenger rail services in the UAE marks a defining moment not just for Etihad Rail Mobility, but for the future of sustainable mobility across the region. From day one, our teams have been committed to delivering a world-class passenger experience that meets the highest standards of safety, reliability and comfort. This is what Keolis does best: we bring together deep operational expertise and a passenger-first approach to make rail the mode of choice. We are proud to be at the heart of this milestone alongside Etihad Rail."



Christian Andi, Corporate Officer Hitachi Ltd – Head of Signalling and Rail Solutions Hitachi Rail said: “We are proud to contribute to the UAE’s bold vision for a modern, sustainable, and technologically advanced mobility network. Guided by the visionary leadership of Etihad Rail, our long-term partnership has been built on trust, reliability, innovation, and an uncompromising commitment to safety. As passenger operations begin, we are honored to celebrate this landmark milestone together, marking the start of a new era of safe, reliable, and sustainable rail transport that will enhance connectivity, support the nation’s continued growth, and create lasting value for communities across the UAE”.



The UAE’s passenger rail service represents a new era of mobility, providing a safe, comfortable and sustainable alternative for travel while strengthening connectivity between communities and supporting national growth.

Passenger services will be introduced through a phased approach, beginning with the introductory operational phase between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on 30 June 2026, as part of a broader network that will ultimately connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE.



About Etihad Rail

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. Spanning approximately 900 km, the network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.



As part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’, Etihad Rail plays a central role in driving national economic diversification and sustainable development. Its integrated transport system enhances supply chain efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and strengthens connectivity across the UAE and the wider region.



Etihad Rail’s network currently supports freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports. Looking ahead, passenger services are set to launch from 2026, offering a modern, reliable and comfortable mode of travel. The service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, with a network of stations designed to link key urban and economic centres, providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers, and families.



For more information, please contact:

Etihad Rail Communications Department

Telephone: +971 2 499 9712

Email: media@etihadrail.ae

Website: www.etihadrail.ae

Or Email: etihadrail@hkstrategies.com