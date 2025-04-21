Through strategic collaborations with partners such as Ethiopian Airlines and Air Seychelles, Etihad expands its footprint in Africa, introducing new destinations and increasing frequencies between Abu Dhabi and the continent

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is significantly expanding its African network with new destinations and increased frequencies, reinforcing its commitment to the continent’s growing demand for air connectivity.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, commented: “At Etihad, we have long recognised the need to strengthen our presence in Africa. Over the past year, we have been focusing on a holistic approach that enhances our presence by expanding our fleet, increasing frequencies, and forming key partnerships.”

“We’re encouraged by the positive early results and are pleased to announce the expansion of our Nairobi service to 14 weekly flights, as well as the increase of our Seychelles service to six weekly flights in partnership with Air Seychelles. We’re also introducing daily 787 services to Casablanca and Johannesburg.”

"Together with Air Seychelles and our groundbreaking relationship with Ethiopian Airlines, these strategic partnerships form a key foundation as we add four new direct routes to Africa from Abu Dhabi this year, underlining our growing commitment to service the dynamic continent."

Nairobi

Etihad is pleased to announce that it will double its flights to Nairobi, Kenya, increasing to 14 weekly services starting 15 December 2025. The announcement comes less than a year since the airline resumed flights to the Kenyan capital, underlining the strength of the route.

Nairobi, a prominent East African business hub known as the "Green City in the Sun," seamlessly blends commercial prowess with natural beauty. The city uniquely hosts Nairobi National Park within its boundaries, offers a rich array of cultural attractions including museums and art galleries, and serves as a gateway to Kenya's world-famous wildlife destinations.

Flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi from 15 December, 2025. All times local

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 767 Abu Dhabi 08:45 Nairobi 12:55 Daily A320 / 32T EY 768 Nairobi 13:50 Abu Dhabi 19:50 Daily A320 / 32T EY 769 Abu Dhabi 02:05 Nairobi 06:15 Daily A320 / 32T EY 770 Nairobi 07:15 Abu Dhabi 13:15 Daily A320 / 32T

Growing footprint in Africa

This expansion follows the recent addition of Addis Ababa, following the signing of a landmark Joint Venture agreement with Ethiopian Airlines, set to transform connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The strategic partnership also includes a codeshare arrangement, further supporting both passenger travel and cargo services.

Additionally, Etihad and Air Seychelles will collaborate on the six flights per week between Abu Dhabi and Mahe starting May 2025. Etihad customers will also have access to exotic destinations such as Praslin and Mauritius via Air Seychelles direct service beyond Mahe. Under the codeshare agreement, travellers can look forward to a great flight experience with the same baggage allowance and a choice of complimentary food and drink, as well as inflight entertainment, with members of Etihad Guest earning miles on each flight.

These strategic partnerships strengthen Etihad’s commitment to Africa and is set to provide new levels of connectivity across key African markets.

By December 2025, Etihad will substantially grow its footprint in Africa with additional flights between Abu Dhabi and the continent compared to December 2024.

Destinations Change Total Frequency Start Date Nairobi +10 per week 14 per week 15 December Addis Ababa New route 7 per week 8 October Casablanca +3 per week 7 per week 1 August Johannesburg +4 per week 7 per week 1 August Seychelles* +4 per week 6 per week 24 May Algiers New route 4 per week 7 November Tunis New route 3 per week 1 November Al Alamein New route 2 per week 17 July to 14 September

Served by Etihad’s codeshare partner Air Seychelles

With these developments, Etihad continues to unlock opportunities across Africa, enabling more seamless connections between the continent and the world through Abu Dhabi.