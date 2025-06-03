Four weekly flights to each city boost tourism and trade opportunities

Latest addition in airline's ambitious European network growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways is celebrating the launch of flights to two exciting new destinations in Central Europe – Prague and Warsaw. On Monday 2 June, the UAE’s national airline operated its inaugural flight to the enchanting Czech capital Prague, one of 16 new destinations the airline will add this year. On 3 June, the airline touched down in Warsaw for the first time, adding the vibrant Polish capital to its expanding European network.

"Our new Prague and Warsaw services open doors to countless possibilities," said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways. "These new routes create a bridge between two remarkable regions, connecting travellers from the Middle East to the heart of Central Europe, while offering seamless connections via Abu Dhabi to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Indian Subcontinent and Australia.”

Often called the 'City of a Hundred Spires', Prague captivates visitors with its stunning Gothic architecture, centuries-old squares, and lively cultural scene. The Czech capital's historic centre, a UNESCO World Heritage site, showcases architectural treasures spanning eight centuries, while its modern districts pulse with innovative cuisine, art, and design. Beyond the city, the surrounding region offers picturesque landscapes, from historic castles to renowned spa towns.

In Poland, the modern city of Warsaw captivates with its distinctive contrasts – elegant architecture and contemporary skylines, traditional markets and inspired dining scenes, historic parks and cutting-edge cultural venues. This diversity is complemented by Poland's enticing array of experiences, from medieval cities to pristine forests and mountain ranges.

Visitors to the UAE from Czechia and Poland, can enjoy Abu Dhabi’s distinctive blend of tradition and modern luxury. The UAE capital offers everything from the serenity of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the artistic masterpieces of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The city serves as an ideal gateway to desert adventures, championship golf courses, and the entertainment district of Yas Island with its world-class theme parks and Yas Marina Circuit.

Prague and Warsaw join Etihad's expanding European network at an exciting time. The airline is set to welcome 16 new destinations throughout 2025, including Atlanta (July), Taipei (September), and key Asian cities such as Hong Kong, Hanoi, and Krabi in the fourth quarter.

Operating on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the services feature 28 Business Studios and 262 Economy Smart seats. Each Business Studio transforms into a fully-flat bed and offers direct aisle access, while Economy Smart seats provide enhanced comfort for all guests. The aircraft offers the latest in-flight entertainment technology and thoughtfully crafted comfort in both cabins.

Etihad’s Extraordinary Challenge

To celebrate Etihad’s expanding network, the airline has launched a competition, The Extraordinary Challenge, daring guests to compete in a race to visit 15 of the airline’s new destinations, including Prague and Warsaw, to win five million Etihad Guest miles. Any new or existing Etihad Guest member can register to compete and has 12 months to complete the challenge, the first three members to visit all 15 destinations will be awarded. First place will win five million Etihad Guest miles, Second place will win three million miles, and Third place will win one million miles. For more information, please visit etihad.com/racetofly.

Flight schedule Prague from 2 June 2025 – all times local

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY 155 Abu Dhabi 2:25 Prague 6:50 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun B787-9 EY 156 Prague 11:20 Abu Dhabi 19:05 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun B787-9

Flight schedule Warsaw from 3 June 2025 – all times local

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY 159 Abu Dhabi 02:40 Warsaw 07:00 Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun B787-9 EY 160 Warsaw 11:20 Abu Dhabi 19:00 Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun B787-9

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae