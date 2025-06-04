Partnership to establish Ezhou Huahu Airport as one of Etihad Cargo’s core hubs in China

The agreement will boost connectivity across China, the Middle East, Europe and Africa

Parties to collaborate on expanding e-commerce and cold chain logistics capabilities

Munich, Germany – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Ezhou Huahu Airport during Air Cargo Europe 2025, reinforcing the carrier’s commitment to expanding access across Asia-Pacific and unlocking greater trade potential between China and global markets.

The agreement was signed by Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways, Mr Luo Guowei, Party Committee Member and Deputy General Manager of Hubei Airport Group Company and Chairman of Hubei International Logistics Airport Company, and Mr Li Wei, Deputy General Manager of Hubei International Logistics Airport Company. The signing took place at the Etihad Cargo stand and marks the start of a long-term collaboration between the two organisations.

As part of the agreement, Etihad Cargo will strengthen its strategic presence at Ezhou Huahu Airport, which will serve as a key gateway within its broader China network. This complements the carrier’s ongoing operations in Shanghai (PVG) and Shenzhen (SZX), ensuring nationwide access and greater flexibility for customers.

“Ezhou Huahu Airport is already recognised across China for its outstanding capabilities and world-class logistics infrastructure,” said Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways.

“This partnership will amplify Ezhou Huahu Airport’s strengths across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It represents an exciting opportunity to accelerate the development of more connected, efficient logistics solutions and those not yet engaging with this corridor risk being left behind.”

The partnership will focus on increasing flight frequencies, opening new routes and building joint solutions for cross-border e-commerce, cold chain logistics and high-value manufacturing. The integration of Ezhou’s hub warehouse with Etihad Cargo’s global network will create a seamless two-way trade channel, strengthening market access for Chinese exports while enhancing inbound logistics flows.

Etihad Cargo currently operates four Boeing 777 freighters per week to Ezhou Huahu Airport. The airport, which opened in 2022, is Asia’s first dedicated cargo airport and includes 135 aircraft stands, dual 3,600-metre runways and the capacity to handle 3.3 million tonnes of cargo annually. Located in Hubei Province, it offers unrivalled domestic reach and growing international connectivity.

Mr Luo Guowei, Party Committee Member and Deputy General Manager of Hubei Airport Group Company and Chairman of the Board of Hubei International Logistics Airport Company, said: “This partnership is an important step in the airport’s global growth. Etihad Cargo’s strategic network and hub in Abu Dhabi offer new pathways for China’s exporters and we look forward to building stronger links across continents. We are also exploring opportunities to collaborate further with stakeholders in Abu Dhabi and identify areas for long-term, mutual benefit.”

This agreement aligns with Etihad Cargo’s strategic focus on building integrated regional partnerships that create tangible value across the air cargo ecosystem and support China’s growing leadership in global logistics innovation.

