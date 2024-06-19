The integration provides Kuehne+Nagel with seamless access to real-time capacity and pricing across Etihad Cargo's network, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and flexibility in the booking process.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has established a direct eBooking integration with global logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel. This strategic collaboration is the latest step in Etihad Cargo's digitalisation journey, further streamlining the booking experience for its partners and customers and expanding its portfolio of eBooking integrations, which already includes industry leaders such as cargo.one, WebCargo, CargoWise and CargoAI.

Etihad Cargo's direct integration with Kuehne+Nagel leverages advanced web services developed by both companies, providing Kuehne+Nagel with seamless access to real-time capacity and pricing across Etihad Cargo's network. This move is designed to offer greater transparency, efficiency, and flexibility in the booking process, ensuring faster and more reliable cargo services.

"Etihad Cargo's integration with Kuehne+Nagel represents another milestone in the carrier's commitment to digital innovation and operational excellence," said Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo.

"By providing Kuehne+Nagel with direct access to Etihad Cargo's network's real-time data, this integration enhanced their ability to make informed booking decisions, streamline operations, and ultimately deliver superior service to their customers. Etihad Cargo will continue to prioritise the carrier's digital connectivity and development, ensuring technological advancements keep pace with industry demands and further elevate service standards."

Kuehne+Nagel's reservation team will now benefit from real-time access to Etihad Cargo's extensive network, ensuring they can quickly and efficiently book cargo space. The integration offers Kuehne+Nagel immediate visibility into available capacity and dynamic pricing via Etihad Cargo's Instant Offer Rate (IOR) tool, enabling swift and accurate booking decisions. By integrating with Etihad Cargo, Kuehne+Nagel can enhance their speed to market and operational efficiency, reducing the time required for bookings and improving overall service levels.

This new integration between Etihad Cargo and Kuehne+Nagel unites the two companies in a powerful way, ensuring the logistics provider can fully leverage Etihad Cargo's cargo capabilities.

"By launching direct ebooking with Etihad Cargo, Kuehne+Nagel can offer its customers real time access to capacity and pricing," said Holger Ketz, Global Head of Air Logistics Network and Carrier Management at Kuehne+Nagel. "This will create greater operational efficiencies and optimise our customers' experience."

Etihad Cargo's ongoing investment in digital solutions demonstrates the carrier's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of partners and customers. This latest integration is part of Etihad Cargo's broader strategy to expand its digitalisation footprint, and the carrier will continue this journey by partnering with more industry leaders in the future.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

About Kuehne+Nagel

With approximately 81,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics. Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.

For more information, please visit www.kuehne-nagel.com

