Agreement makes it even easier to enjoy a stopover in Abu Dhabi as part of a dream holiday

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Maldivian have unwrapped an early Christmas present for customers by announcing a strategic bilateral interline partnership, unlocking access to 16 dream holiday destinations in the Maldives beyond the main island of Malé.

The agreement between Etihad and Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, means guests can now seamlessly navigate across the Indian Ocean archipelago, enjoying the combined services and networks of both carriers on a single ticket.

Etihad's Chief Revenue Officer, Arik De said: "This interline will elevate the overall customer experience across the entire journey. Guests bound for the Maldives will enjoy the privilege of arriving at their popular holiday destinations with greater ease. Facilitated by smooth connections from Malé, Etihad customers can easily transition to Maldivian’s services, reaching a wide range of domestic destinations to begin their idyllic island retreat."

Maldivian’s General Manager Commercial, Ibrahim Hamdhan Mohamed said: “In an effort to expand Maldivian’s reach globally, this interline partnership with Etihad Airways will open exciting opportunities for our valued customers to connect and travel seamlessly within our strong and growing route network of destinations across the Maldives.”

Etihad customers can access destinations on Maldivian’s network, which serves many popular islands, via Velana International Airport, Malé, including: Dharavandhoo Island (DRV), Faresmathoda Airport (FMT), Funadhoo Airport (FND), Fuvahmulak Island Airport (FVM), Gan Island Airport (GAN), Kooddoo Island (GKK), Hanimaadhoo Island Airport (HAQ), Kulhudhuffushi Airport (HDK), Hoarafushi Airport (HRF), Kaadedhdhoo Island Airport (KDM), Kadhdhoo Island (KDO), Madivaru Airport (LMV), Maafaru International Airport (NMF), Maavarulu Airport (RUL), Thimarafushi Airport (TMF), and Ifuru (IFU).

Etihad is set to increase the frequency of its flights to Malé to connect with the Maldivian network from 10 to 14 a week starting on 1 January, 2024.

The agreement also makes it even easier for customers to combine their dream break in the Maldives with an exciting stopover in Abu Dhabi, savouring the legendary hospitality and remarkable attractions of the UAE’s capital.

The interline agreement with Maldivian is just the latest in Etihad’s expanding network of partnerships with airlines worldwide, delivering enhanced connectivity and convenience for its guests.

