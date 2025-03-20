Etihad Airways to start nonstop flights from Abu Dhabi to Addis Ababa on 1 October, and Ethiopian Airlines to start flights to Abu Dhabi from 15 July

Addis Ababa marks Etihad’s fifteenth new destination for 2025, Abu Dhabi becomes Ethiopian Airlines' 145th global destination

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The national airlines of the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia have joined forces in a landmark Joint Venture (JV) that will transform connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Signed today at Ethiopian Airlines' headquarters in Addis Ababa, this strategic partnership also includes a codeshare arrangement, unlocking greater travel opportunities for passengers across both networks.

As part of this collaboration, the airlines are launching new flights between Abu Dhabi and Addis Ababa, strengthening ties between the two regions. Ethiopian Airlines will commence services from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) on 15 July, while Etihad Airways will introduce daily flights to Addis Ababa starting 1 October.

Subject to regulatory approval, the Etihad – Ethiopian JV will enable both airlines to collaborate in developing and expanding routes between the UAE and Ethiopia, as well as enhancing connectivity across their respective networks. This partnership is designed to deliver greater value to passengers by strengthening links between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, resulting in a more seamless and comprehensive combined network.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways said: “This Joint Venture is great news for customers of both airlines. The start of flights between the two great cities of Addis Ababa and Abu Dhabi connects our expanding networks, giving our customers seamless access to a growing list of destinations via our extensive hubs. It also paves the way for deeper discussions on working together across our respective regions on other cooperation, including frequent flyer programmes, training and cargo.

“We are excited to extend a warm welcome to Ethiopian travelers visiting Abu Dhabi, where they can experience our renowned hospitality and immerse themselves in the rich culture of our city. From breathtaking beaches and world-class cultural landmarks to thrilling theme parks and tranquil desert landscapes, Abu Dhabi offers a diverse array of attractions for all to enjoy.”

Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, remarked: 'We are delighted to enter into this strategic agreement with Etihad Airways. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. By leveraging our combined networks, we are committed to providing our passengers with greater travel convenience and exceptional service. This partnership underscores our dedication to fostering strong bilateral relations and promoting economic growth between Ethiopia and the UAE.

“As part of our strategy to strengthen Ethiopian Airlines' global presence, the launch of our new flight to Abu Dhabi marks our third destination in the UAE, following Dubai and Sharjah (Cargo). With over 120 weekly passenger and cargo services to the Middle East and Gulf states, we are committed to providing exceptional connectivity and service to both our customers.”

The JV underscores a shared commitment to offering expanded travel options and a smoother journey for passengers traveling between major African destinations on Ethiopian’s network—such as Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Kampala, Uganda; Kinshasa, DR Congo and Lusaka, Zambia—and key cities in the UAE and Asia, including Etihad destinations in Pakistan and Southeast Asia, such as Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Islamabad, Pakistan and upcoming new routes including Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Krabi, Thailand.

Ethiopian Airlines will operate the new route using its modern fleet, including the Boeing 777 and Airbus A350-1000, providing passengers with a comfortable travel experience. Ethiopian Airlines offers extensive connectivity from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, serving numerous international and domestic destinations with smooth transit options.

Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, boasts a rich array of attractions, including the National Museum of Ethiopia, home to the famous fossil "Lucy," and the bustling Merkato market.

Etihad Airways flight schedule AUH – ADD 1 October, 2025

Flight No Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival EY727 Daily AUH 9:00 ADD 12:35 EY728 Daily ADD 13:55 AUH 19:15

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.