Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways has been recognised in the Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) Passenger Choice Awards in a glittering awards ceremony in Dublin, Ireland last night. The UAE’s national airline took home the 2022 Passenger Choice Award® for Best Entertainment in the Middle East.

On Etihad’s E-BOX entertainment offering, guests will find over 200 movies, more than 350 TV shows, 15 radio channels and 800 albums in a variety of genres and languages. Video and audio content is supplemented with a wide variety of games as well as seven channels of Live TV featuring global news channels and sport.

On the airline’s newest A350 aircraft, the latest features include wireless charging in Business class and Bluetooth headset pairing throughout the aircraft. The new flight map technology also features a fun and interactive children’s mode, where young travellers can explore the world with animated dinosaur friends.

APEX once again partnered with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s highest-rated travel-organising app, to gather anonymous passenger feedback based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights for the honour. For the 2022 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. On the same screen, passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. The single screen rating allows airline passengers to easily rate their flight in less than 15 seconds.

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand and Marketing said: “We’re consistently investing in the Etihad experience and we’re proud our inflight entertainment has been recognised in the APEX awards based on genuine passenger feedback. The content on Etihad’s E-BOX is hand-curated to cater to the wide demographic Etihad flies across its global network. On our newest fleet, Wi-Fi connectivity and other innovations like Bluetooth headset pairing and wireless device charging complement this leading entertainment offering.”

