Peshawar becomes Etihad’s fourth gateway to Pakistan and the sixteenth new destination for 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is expanding its global network yet further with the launch of flights to Peshawar, Pakistan, starting 29 September 2025.

The new route will connect Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (AUH) with Bacha Khan International Airport (PEW) in Peshawar, offering seamless connections to Etihad’s growing list of dots on its route map.

Peshawar, a city rich in history and culture, is a vital hub for both domestic and international travel. Its well-connected airport supports business and leisure passengers alike. It joins Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore as Etihad’s fourth nonstop route to Pakistan.

Etihad will operate the route using its modern Airbus A320 family aircraft, featuring eight seats in Business Class and 150 in Economy, ensuring passengers enjoy Etihad’s award-winning service onboard. Initially operating five times a week, with daily flights beginning on 22 November 2025.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways said: "We are thrilled to further expand our presence in Pakistan with the launch of our daily service between Abu Dhabi and Peshawar. This new route reflects our commitment to providing vital connectivity for travellers between Pakistan and the Gulf, Africa, Europe, and North America. In addition to new flights to Peshawar, we are boosting our frequency to Karachi to 17 flights a week from 1 October."

This expansion follows the recent addition of Addis Ababa to Etihad’s network and marks the airline’s sixteenth new destination in 2025. Alongside Peshawar, Etihad has announced new routes to Prague, Warsaw, Algiers, Tunis, and Atlanta, while also increasing frequencies to key European cities, including Paris, Milan, Manchester, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Madrid.

With this growing network, Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme provides travellers with even more opportunities to experience the city—offering up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels, turning layovers into unforgettable stays.

Flight schedule starting 29 September – all times local

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 276 Abu Dhabi 02:45 Peshawar 06:55 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun A320 / 32T EY 277 Peshawar 08:50 Abu Dhabi 11:15 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun A320 / 32T

Flight schedule from 22 November – all times local

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 276 Abu Dhabi 02:45 Peshawar 06:55 Daily A320 / 32T EY 277 Peshawar 08:50 Abu Dhabi 11:15 Daily A320 / 32T

